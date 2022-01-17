With a host of hit TV shows and films, it’s perhaps no surprise to see streaming giant Netflix enter the new year well and truly dominant in the streaming world.

Blockbuster films which star some of the world’s biggest actors, combined with an array of the most bingeable content on the planet has already delighted viewers for close to a decade.

And with some hilarious comedies shows being some of the most watched content on the platform, we’ve put together a list of laugh out loud shows sure to tickle your funny bones.

Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s highest rated comedy shows and see which one takes your fancy.

1. BoJack Horseman BoJack Horseman sees follow humanoid horse, and former A-lister, Bojack Horseman drown his own self-loathing in booze as he comes to terms with not being in the Hollywood limelight. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

2. Master of None Master of None sees popular comedian Aziz Ansari take the directors chair as the show follows Dev, an actor, and his eclectic group of friends as they navigate love, careers, social issues and more. Photo: Ruvan Wijesooriya/Netflix

3. The End Of The F**king World The End Of The F**king World is a dark comedy which sees James, a 17-year-old teenager who believes himself to be a psychopath, embark on a road trip with friend Alyssa as they search of her father, which leads to a series of misadventures. Rated at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: Netflix/Channel 4

4. The Kominsky Method Hollywood icon Michael Douglas takes the lead role in The Kominsky Method, playing Sandy Kominsky. An ageing acting coach who refuses to put on the fire on his career. Photo: ERIK VOAKE/NETFLIX