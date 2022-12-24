These are the best Christmas movies to watch on Christmas Eve – including The Grinch and Nativity!

Netflix had a rocky start to 2022, with reports claiming that the popular streamer had lost subscribers for the first time in well over 10 years.

However, the streamer’s hierarchy have to be given a huge pat on the back after they returned to form with a host of excellent TV hits and blockbuster movies that had ensured they are ending the year as the globe’s premiere streaming service.

And the good stuff doesn’t stop there with Netflix loading up a host of the best family entertainment just in time for Christmas.

With festive classics, Netflix originals and some great tinsel-led Christmas hits on the platform this December, we picked out 18 Netflix classics you can watch as the annual visit of Father Christmas grows closer.

1. The Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2 These two Netflix Original films star Kurt Russell as a straight talking St. Nic when his sleigh accidentally crahses and a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Holidate Two singletons decide being alone on Christmas is just not the ticket and agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - December 2 Netflix release their own animated version of the classic Christmas tale as selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge face his past. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Jack Frost Michael Keaton stars in this Christmas classic that sees a former rock star Dad reincarnated as a snowman the Christmas after his tragic death in a car crash. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales