Who did our readers chose as Scotland's best ever actor?

Best Actors Ever 2023: Here are 10 of the best actors from Scotland ever - including Outlander star Sam Heughan

Here are 10 popular acting stars that are the best Scotland have ever produced – according to our readers. Do you think our list is accurate?

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:08 GMT

Scotland – the home of some of the globe’s most lush greenery, historic architecture and undeniably good humour, however, it is also worth noting how much Scotland is also held in high regard for its fantastic work in the arts world after yielding a host of iconic Hollywood stars.

Who is the richest actor? Here are the 18 Scottish actors with the highest net worth in 2023

But who do the Scottish public see as the best actor to have ever been produced on these lands?

The 10 best places to live in Scotland, according to Scotsman readers

Here is the list of the best Scottish actor’s of all time – according to Scotsman readers. Do you agree with the list?

Arguably the definitive James Bond, the late Sir Sean Connery was voted the best Scottish actor of all time by our readers, narrowly beating his competitors for roles in blockbuster films such as The Rock.

1. Sir Sean Connery

Arguably the definitive James Bond, the late Sir Sean Connery was voted the best Scottish actor of all time by our readers, narrowly beating his competitors for roles in blockbuster films such as The Rock. Photo: Terry Disney

Star of film, stage and TV, David Tennant takes the number two slot after our readers praised his versatile acting that includes roles Dr Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens and Around the World in 80 Days.

2. David Tennant

Star of film, stage and TV, David Tennant takes the number two slot after our readers praised his versatile acting that includes roles Dr Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens and Around the World in 80 Days. Photo: Amanda Edwards

With films such as Trainspotting, Angela's Ashes and 28 Weeks Later part of his filmography, it is no surprise Robert Carlyle features so highly on this list.

3. Robert Carlyle

With films such as Trainspotting, Angela's Ashes and 28 Weeks Later part of his filmography, it is no surprise Robert Carlyle features so highly on this list. Photo: Carlo Allegri

Star of popular TV show Outlander, Sam Heughan has built an army of fans and a reputation in the acting world that continues to grow and grow.

4. Sam Heughan

Star of popular TV show Outlander, Sam Heughan has built an army of fans and a reputation in the acting world that continues to grow and grow. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

