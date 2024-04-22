Newsreader Huw Edwards has resigned and left the BBC “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors”, the corporation has said.

His resignation comes following allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

A statement from the BBC said: “Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC.

Huw Edwards (Photo: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

“After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

Edwards has been absent from screens since the story first broke and his wife previously said he was receiving in-patient hospital care and suffering “serious mental health issues”.

He was the corporation’s highest paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000 – £439,999 in the year 2022/2023, according to the corporation’s most recent annual report.