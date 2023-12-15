Here is everything you need to know about the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 - including date, venue and who is on the shortlist.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place later this month. Cr. BBC.

One of the most prestigious events in the British sporting calendar is just days away as the nominees for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year await their fate in this year's ceremony.

It has been another astonishing year for British sport and as the year comes to a close the annual event in Salford will get underway next week as it crowns 2023's winner.

A number of awards will be available throughout the evening, however, as always the most celebrated of them all will be the sports personality award itself, which England goalkeeper Mary Earps is currently the favourite for.

Earps, who saved a penalty as the Lionesses made it to the World Cup final in Australia, is slightly ahead of the recently retired Stuart Broad in the betting odds and - should she win - it will be the second England Women's player in succession to life the award after Beth Mead's victory at the awards last year.

If the Manchester United goalkeeper was to take the award this year, it would be the third woman to win the award in a row following Mead and, in 2021, Emma Raducanu's success.

Looking forward to this year's ceremony? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the BBC Spoty awards 2023.

Where will BBC Sports Personality of the Year take place

The event will take place in Media City in Salford for the second year running.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 shortlist

The shortlist for this year's event is Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps, golfing icon Rory McIlroy, legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, cricketer Stuart Broad, gold medal winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson and tennis champion Alfie Hewett.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

The event will take place on Tuesday 19 December 2023.

How can I watch BBC Spoty/BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023

The event will be broadcast on BBC One and is able to be streamed via BBC iPlayer with the programme is scheduled to begin at 7pm on BBC One.