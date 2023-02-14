Batgirl star Leslie Grace admits there were “obstacles” that affected the shooting process in Scotland

The star of DC film Batgirl says hearing the news that Warner Bros had decided to scrap the film was like “deflating a balloon”.

US actress Leslie Grace admitted there were “obstacles” that affected the shooting process in Scotland, but said she was still grateful for the experience.

The decision that the film would be axed was made suddenly in August last year just months before it was due to be released.

Filmed entirely in Scotland, it also starred Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Michael Keaton and JK Simmons.

Speaking to US trade publication Variety, Grace said she had found out the news “like the rest of you” – after reading reports in the media.

Asked if there were signs that the production was “not going to work”, she said: “I’m not going to lie to you. In every film, there are obstacles, and our film was nothing short of that.

“Half of the shoot was night shoots in Scotland, where it never stops raining.

“So there were obstacles, but at the end of the day, because of the incredible crew, nothing that ever got in the way of us delivering what we knew we wanted to deliver for this film.”

She added: “Even though I would’ve loved to share that with the rest of the world, nothing can take that experience away from us.”

Batgirl reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for release in late 2022 – though the decision to cancel its release was reportedly due to poor screen tests.

In January last year, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into Gotham City for the production, with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

In an online statement following the announcement, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” by the news they wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

Fraser, told Variety that the news about Batgirl had been a “gut punch”.