Batgirl cancelled: When Glasgow was transformed into Gotham City for the now cancelled Hollywood movie Batgirl

In January, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into the famous Gotham city with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

The DC film, which was set to feature Hollywood stars Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, JK Simmons and Leslie Grace, was being filmed entirely in Glasgow.

Several cast and crew members including Grace and co star Ethan Kai, as well as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were pictured filming in Scotland.

Following test screenings the studio decided to shelve the production completely, and it will no longer appear in theatres or on streaming service HBO Max, according to US publication The New York Post.

