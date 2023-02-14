Scotland has produced some of the finest cinema in the world, and Hollywood has reciprocated the feeling, with Glasgow, Edinburgh and more often used as the backdrop from famous blockbusters and crucial scenes.

And Scots can once again enjoy location spotting in the latest summer blockbusters set to hit the big screen this summer – with Glasgow featuring in both the Indiana Jones 5 and The Flash trailer that aired during The Super Bowl.

Filming took place for each film in 2021, but fans got a first glimpse of the transformation of the city on the big screen with small glimpses of Glasgow in each trailer.

It was hard to miss St Vincent St during the Indiana Jones 5: The Dial of Destiny trailer which will see Harrison Ford reprise the role of the iconic archaeologist with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge playing his goddaughter.

American flags and a sea of red, white and blue balloons decorated the Glaswegian street as Indy rode down on horse back during a parade. Images from the filming last year had themed banners on city buildings welcome returning astronauts following the moon landing.

In The Flash, Glasgow once again took up the familiar mantle of Gotham City, with George Square and surrounding streets on screen as Batman rode through on The Batcycle, with La Vita and Greggs at the end of Queen Street the backdrop for flipping cars and dazzling special effects in an unlikely frame.

The DC Comics superhero will be on the big screen alongside the Flash in the latest Flash film which will see The Flash, played by Ezra Miller, enlisting the help of Batman and Supergirl to travel back in time.

Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Batman with Ben Affleck also attached to the project.

