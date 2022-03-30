Bafta TV Award nominations 2022: Full list of Bafta 2022 TV award nominees and categories (Image credit: Getty Images, PA, BBC Studios, Netflix, HBO)

As the film and TV awards season continues, the next round of Bafta awards – celebrating the best in British and international television – are still to come.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts released its list of actors, writers, production teams and shows nominated for a wealth of Bafta awards at the in the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards and the Bafta Craft TV Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those nominated, Russell T Davies' landmark mini series It’s A Sin is tipped for the most Bafta 2022 gongs, with 11 nominations in total, while 23 nominees are receiving their first time nominations in performance categories at the Bafta TV Awards.

Graham Norton has won five Bafta TV awards for his comedy chat show The Graham Norton Show, which is up for another Comedy Entertainment Show award at the Bafta TV Awards 2022 (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Here are this year's TV Bafta nominees in full.

BAFTA TV Award nominees 2022

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Scottish actor and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is nominated for the Male Performance in a Comedy Series award at the Bafta TV Awards 2022.

The Graham Norton Show – Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television/BBC One

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Rhe-an Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan - Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4

Race Around Britain – Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo - Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube

The Ranganation – Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two

Channel 4 series We Are Lady Parts has received six nominations at this year's Bafta TV Awards. (Image credit: Channel 4/Laura Radford)

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) – Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya - Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV

Four Hours at the Capitol – Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed - AMOS Pictures/BBC Two

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi - Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English

Trump Takes on the World – Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson - Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two

Daytime

The Chase – Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV

Moneybags – David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine - Youngest Media/Channel 4

Richard Osman’s House of Games – Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce - Remarkable Television/BBC Two

Steph’s Packed Lunch – Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4

Drama Series

In My Skin – Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three

Manhunt: The Night Stalker – Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite - Buffalo Pictures/ITV

Unforgotten – Production Team - Mainstreet Pictures/ITV

Vigil – Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb - World Productions/BBC One

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond – I Can See Your Voice – Thames/BBC One

Big Zuu – Big Zuu's Big Eats – Boom/Dave

Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One

Joe Lycett – Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4

Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - Hungry McBear Media/BBC One

Sean Lock – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Zeppotron/Channel 4

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele – Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson - Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – Production Team - Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

Life & Rhymes – Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing – Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One

Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime – Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two

9/11: One Day in America – Caroline Marsden, Daniel Bogado, TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, David Glover - 72 Films/National Geographic

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Joe Mather, Simon Ford, Jamie Pickup, Mark Casebow, Charlie MacDonald, Juliet Piper - BBC Studios/Channel 4

Uprising – Production Team - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas - Boom/Dave

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill - Owl Power/BBC Two

Sort Your Life Out – Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle - Optomen Television/BBC One

The Great British Sewing Bee – Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix

Aisling Bea – This Way Up – Merman Television/Channel 4

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Natasia Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Rose Matafeo – Starstruck - Avalon/BBC Three

Sophie Willan – Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two

International

Call My Agent! – Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller - Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix

Lupin – Gaumont Télévision/Netflix

Mare of Easttown – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Squid Game – Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon - Siren Pictures/Netflix

Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

The Underground Railroad – Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner - Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime

Leading Actor

David Thewlis – Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Hugh Quarshie – Stephen - HTM Television/ITV

Olly Alexander – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Samuel Adewunmi – You Don't Know Me - Snowed-In Productions/BBC One

Sean Bean – Time - BBC Studios/BBC One

Stephen Graham – Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/ Channel 4

Leading Actress

Denise Gough – Too Close - Snowed-In Productions/ITV

Emily Watson – Too Close - Snowed-In Productions/ITV

Jodie Comer – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown - wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Lydia West – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Niamh Algar – Deceit - Story Films/Channel 4

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021 – BRITS TV/ITV

The Earthshot Prize 2021 – BBC Studios/BBC One

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

Springwatch 2021 – BBC Studio/ BBC Two

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4

Joe Gilgun – Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education - Eleven Film /Netflix

Samson Kayo – Bloods -Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Steve Coogan – This Time with Alan Partridge - Baby Cow Productions/BBC One

Tim Renkow – Jerk – Roughcut TV/BBC Three

Mini-Series

It’s A Sin – Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Landscapers – Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Stephen – Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce, Jessica Sharkey - HTM Television/ITV

Time – Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey - BBC Studios/BBC One

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front – Production Team - Channel 4 News/ Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum – Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime/ITV

ITV News at Ten – Storming of the Capitol – Production Team - ITV News, ITN/ITV

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame – Production Team - Sky News/Sky News

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox – Production Team - Studio Lambert/Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK – Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler - CPL Productions/E4

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green - World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three

The Dog House – Production Team - Five Mile Films/Channel 4

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal – Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two

Motherland - Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/BBC Two

Stath Lets Flats – Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4

We Are Lady Parts – Production Team - Working Title Television/Channel 4

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) – Lime Pictures/YouTube

Our Land – Alexandra Genova/Together TV

People You May Know – Financial Times, Sonia Friedman Productions/Financial Times

Please Help – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room – Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch - Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One

Grenfell: The Untold Story – James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock - Seventh Art Productions/ITV

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt – Production Team - Expectation/Netflix

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face – National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts

Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

I am Victoria – Me + You Productions/Channel 4

Together – Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty – BBC Studios/BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV Studios/ITV

Emmerdale – ITV Studios/ITV

Holby City – BBC Studios/BBC One

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance – George Amponsah, Helen Bart, Steve McQueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC Two

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – James Rogan, Daniel Hall, Chris Wilson, Mark Hedgecoe, Soleta Rogan, Simon Lupton - Rogan Productions/BBC Two

The Missing Children – Production Team - TrueNevision/ITV

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain – Production Team – Blast! Films/BBC Two

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports, Formula 1/Sky Sports Formula 1

ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV Sport/ITV

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – BBC Sport/BBC One

UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark – ITV Sport/ITV

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

David Carlyle – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth - Warner Bros. Television/Netflix

Omari Douglas – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Stephen Graham – Time - BBC Studios/BBC One

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Celine Buckens – Showtrial - World Productions/BBC One

Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love - Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before – 42/BBC One

Leah Harvey – Foundation - Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+

Tahirah Sharif – The Tower – Mammoth Screen, Windhover Films/ITV

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

An Audience with Adele – Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life - Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties - Lifted Entertainment/ITV

It’s A Sin – Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis - RED Production Company/Channel 4

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse - World of Wonder/BBC Three

Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game - Siren Pictures/Netflix

Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’ - BBC Studios/BBC One

British Academy Television Craft Award nominations 2022

Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates

Adjani Salmon (Writer) – Dreaming Whilst Black – Big Deal Films/BBC Three

Nathan Bryon (Writer) – Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor (Writer/Director) – We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Runyararo Mapfumo (Director) – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

Emerging Talent: Factual

Adam Brown (Director) – Into the Storm: Surfing to Survive (Storyville) – Raw TV/BBC Four

Hugh Davies (Producer) – Football's Darkest Secret: The End of Silence - Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One

Poppy Begum (Director) – Queens of Rap – Acme Films/Channel 4

Sophie Cunningham (Director/Producer) – Look Away – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries

Costume Design

Adam Howe – The Serpent (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Ian Fulcher – A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

PC Williams – We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Sinéad Kidao – The Pursuit of Love – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One

Director: Factual

Arthur Cary – Surviving 9/11- Top Hat Productions/BBC Two

James Newton – Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4

James Newton – Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4

Jamie Roberts – Four Hours at the Capitol – AMOS Pictures Ltd/BBC Two

Director: Fiction

Lewis Arnold – Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

Marc Munden – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Peter Hoar – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4

Will Sharpe – Landscapers - SISTER, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Director: Multi-Camera

Matthew Griffiths – Six Nations Rugby: Wales v England – BBC Sport/BBC One

Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

Paul Dugdale – Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two

Paul McNamara – ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV Sport/ITV

Editing: Factual

Anna Price – Pandemic 2020 – KEO Films/BBC Two

Danny Collins, Mark Hammill – 9/11: Inside the President's War Room – Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One

Doug Bryson – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – Owl Power/BBC Two

Emma Lysaght – Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4

Editing: Fiction

Andrew John McLelland – Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One

Dominic Strevens – A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Television/BBC One

Elen Pierce Lewis – Landscapers – SISTER, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Sarah Brewerton – It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam

Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal – Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis – The Masked Singer – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

David Bishop, Partrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One

Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes – The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One

Make Up & Hair Design

Catherine Scoble – A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener – The Nevers – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower – The Witcher – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Lin Davie, Laura Flynn – It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Original Music

Arthur Sharpe – Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Carly Paradis – Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One

Jonathan ‘Elevated’ Olorunfemi – The Outsiders? – AFL Films/YouTube

Natalie Holt – Loki – Marvel Studios/Disney+

Photography: Factual, sponsored by The Farm

Doug Anderson, Alex Vail – Tiny World (Reef)- Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+

James Incledon – Liverpool Narcos – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries

John Shier, Dawson Dunning – Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi – My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

Photography & Lighting: Fiction, sponsored by ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund

Erik Wilson – Landscapers - SISTER, South of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

James Friend – Your Honor – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic

Mark Wolf – Time - BBC Studios/BBC One

Oli Russell – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

Production Design, sponsored by Microsoft

Cristina Casali – Landscapers - SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Cristina Casali – The Pursuit of Love - Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

François-Renaud Labarthe – The Serpent – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Tom Sayer – Vigil – World Productions/BBC One

Scripted Casting, sponsored by Spotlight

Aisha Bywaters – We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4

Andy Pryor – It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Beverley Keogh, David Martin – Time – BBC Studios/BBC One

Lauren Evans – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix

Sound: Factual

Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne – The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – BBC Studios/BBC One

Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans – Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Box To Box Films/Netflix

Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild – Earth At Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis – 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+

Sound: Fiction

Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-Headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple – Intergalactic – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne – The Witcher (Episode 1) - Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Sound team – A Very British Scandal - Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

Sound team – Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC One

Special, visual & graphic effects

Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-Livingstone – Earth at Night in Colour - Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi – The Witcher (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Jean-Claude Deguara, Milk VFX, EGG VFX, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX – Intergalactic - Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson – Black Holes: Heart of Darkness – BBC Studios, Science Unit/BBC Two

Titles & Graphic Identity

Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh – Lions Series: South Africa 2021- Sky Creative, gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action

Hello Yes, Gary Redford – All Creatures Great and Small – Playground Television UK /Channel 5

Paul McDonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin McGee – Around The World in 80 Days – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One

Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen – Tokyo 2020 – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One

Writer: Comedy

Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan – Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4

Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth – The Outlaws – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

Sophie Willan – Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two

Writer: Drama

Jack Thorne – Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Jesse Armstrong – Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

Kayleigh Llewellyn – In My Skin – Expectation/BBC Three