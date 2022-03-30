As the film and TV awards season continues, the next round of Bafta awards – celebrating the best in British and international television – are still to come.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts released its list of actors, writers, production teams and shows nominated for a wealth of Bafta awards at the in the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards and the Bafta Craft TV Awards.
Among those nominated, Russell T Davies' landmark mini series It’s A Sin is tipped for the most Bafta 2022 gongs, with 11 nominations in total, while 23 nominees are receiving their first time nominations in performance categories at the Bafta TV Awards.
Here are this year's TV Bafta nominees in full.
BAFTA TV Award nominees 2022
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show – Graham Norton, Graham Stuart, Jon Magnusson, Toby Baker, Catherine Strauss, Pete Snell - So Television/BBC One
The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Rhe-an Archibald, Ben Wicks, Tim Dean, Pollyanna McGirr, David Geli, Mo Gilligan - Expectation, Momo G/Channel 4
Race Around Britain – Ben Wicks, Andy Brown, Munya Chawawa, Trent Williams-Jones, Claire Cook, Kevin Muyolo - Expectation, Munz Made It/YouTube
The Ranganation – Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen, Mark Barrett, Barbara Wiltshire, Debra Blenkinsop, Helena Parkhill – Zeppotron/BBC Two
Current Affairs
Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) – Sarah Collinson, David Henshaw, David Alter, Sasha Odynova, Ksenia Barakovskaya - Hardcash Productions, The Economist/ITV
Four Hours at the Capitol – Jamie Roberts, Will Grayburn, Dan Reed - AMOS Pictures/BBC Two
The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) – Phil Rees, David Harrison, Jason Gwynne, Sarah Yeo, Nicholas Dove, Naji Tamimi - Al Jazeera I-Unit/Al Jazeera English
Trump Takes on the World – Norma Percy, Tim Stirzaker, Sam Collins, Tania Rakhmanova, Lucy Hetherington, Greg Sanderson - Brook Lapping, Les Films D’ici, Arte France/BBC Two
Daytime
The Chase – Michael Kelpie, Martin Scott, Helen Tumbridge, Hester Davies, Christina Clayton, Mick Thomas – Potato/ITV
Moneybags – David Flynn, Michelle Woods, Aaron Rosenthal, Louisa Benger, Shaun Parry, Mike Maclaine - Youngest Media/Channel 4
Richard Osman’s House of Games – Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Tom Banks, Abby Brakewell, John Smith, Sarah Boyce - Remarkable Television/BBC Two
Steph’s Packed Lunch – Ben Wicks, Rebecca Papworth, Vivek Sharma, Steph McGovern, Alan Clayton, Derek Hallworth – Expectation, Can Can Productions/Channel 4
Drama Series
In My Skin – Kayleigh Llewellyn, Nerys Evans, Molly Manners, Sophie Francis – Expectation/BBC Three
Manhunt: The Night Stalker – Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, Jo Willett, Evie Bergson-Korn, Philippa Braithwaite - Buffalo Pictures/ITV
Unforgotten – Production Team - Mainstreet Pictures/ITV
Vigil – Tom Edge, Simon Heath, Jake Lushington, Angie Daniell, James Strong, Isabelle Sieb - World Productions/BBC One
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond – I Can See Your Voice – Thames/BBC One
Big Zuu – Big Zuu's Big Eats – Boom/Dave
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show - So Television/BBC One
Joe Lycett – Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Rumpus Media, My Options Were Limited/Channel 4
Michael McIntyre – Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - Hungry McBear Media/BBC One
Sean Lock – 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Zeppotron/Channel 4
Entertainment Programme
An Audience with Adele – Adele, Jonathan Dickins, Sally Wood, Ben Winston, Lou Fox, Bex Hampson - Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – Production Team - Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV
Life & Rhymes – Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts
Strictly Come Dancing – Production Team - BBC Studios/BBC One
Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime – Minnow Films, Open University/BBC Two
9/11: One Day in America – Caroline Marsden, Daniel Bogado, TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, David Glover - 72 Films/National Geographic
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles – Joe Mather, Simon Ford, Jamie Pickup, Mark Casebow, Charlie MacDonald, Juliet Piper - BBC Studios/Channel 4
Uprising – Production Team - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC One
Features
Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Sam Grace, Alex Gilman, Chris Faith, Lucy Blatch, Big Zuu, Rohan Minhas - Boom/Dave
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – Paul Whitehouse, Bob Mortimer, Lisa Clark, Stephanie Fyfe, Rob Gill - Owl Power/BBC Two
Sort Your Life Out – Charlotte Brookes, Kurt Seywald, James Callum, Lucy Blatch, Michael Hyland, Demi Doyle - Optomen Television/BBC One
The Great British Sewing Bee – Production Team – Love Productions/BBC One
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education - Eleven Film/Netflix
Aisling Bea – This Way Up – Merman Television/Channel 4
Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Natasia Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
Rose Matafeo – Starstruck - Avalon/BBC Three
Sophie Willan – Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two
International
Call My Agent! – Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger, Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller - Mon Voisin Productions, Mother Productions, France Télévisions/Netflix
Lupin – Gaumont Télévision/Netflix
Mare of Easttown – wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Squid Game – Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Ji-Yeon - Siren Pictures/Netflix
Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
The Underground Railroad – Barry Jenkins, Colson Whitehead, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner - Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie, Amazon Studios/Amazon Prime
Leading Actor
David Thewlis – Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Hugh Quarshie – Stephen - HTM Television/ITV
Olly Alexander – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Samuel Adewunmi – You Don't Know Me - Snowed-In Productions/BBC One
Sean Bean – Time - BBC Studios/BBC One
Stephen Graham – Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/ Channel 4
Leading Actress
Denise Gough – Too Close - Snowed-In Productions/ITV
Emily Watson – Too Close - Snowed-In Productions/ITV
Jodie Comer – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown - wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem, Zobot Projects, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Lydia West – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Niamh Algar – Deceit - Story Films/Channel 4
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021 – BRITS TV/ITV
The Earthshot Prize 2021 – BBC Studios/BBC One
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One
Springwatch 2021 – BBC Studio/ BBC Two
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Jamie Demetriou – Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV/Channel 4
Joe Gilgun – Brassic – Calamity Films/Sky Max
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education - Eleven Film /Netflix
Samson Kayo – Bloods -Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Steve Coogan – This Time with Alan Partridge - Baby Cow Productions/BBC One
Tim Renkow – Jerk – Roughcut TV/BBC Three
Mini-Series
It’s A Sin – Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler, Peter Hoar, Phil Collinson - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Landscapers – Will Sharpe, Ed Sinclair, Katie Carpenter, Olivia Colman, Jane Featherstone, Chris Fry – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Stephen – Mark Redhead, Madonna Baptiste, Alrick Riley, Frank Cottrell Boyce, Joe Cottrell Boyce, Jessica Sharkey - HTM Television/ITV
Time – Jimmy McGovern, Tom Sherry, Lewis Arnold, Simon Maloney, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey - BBC Studios/BBC One
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black to Front – Production Team - Channel 4 News/ Channel 4
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum – Production Team - ITV Studios Daytime/ITV
ITV News at Ten – Storming of the Capitol – Production Team - ITV News, ITN/ITV
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame – Production Team - Sky News/Sky News
Reality & Constructed Factual
Gogglebox – Production Team - Studio Lambert/Channel 4
Married at First Sight UK – Murray Boland, Dermot Caulfield, Danielle Lux, Sharyn Mills, Rachel Viner, James Kayler - CPL Productions/E4
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – RuPaul Charles, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Bruce McCoy, Sally Miles, Matt Green - World of Wonder Productions/BBC Three
The Dog House – Production Team - Five Mile Films/Channel 4
Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal – Sophie Willan, Gill Isles, Andrew Chaplin, Nerys Evans – Expectation/BBC Two
Motherland - Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Caroline Norris, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford – Merman Television, Twofour/BBC Two
Stath Lets Flats – Jamie Demetriou, Seb Barwell, Andrew Gaynord, Ash Atalla - Roughcut TV/Channel 4
We Are Lady Parts – Production Team - Working Title Television/Channel 4
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) – Lime Pictures/YouTube
Our Land – Alexandra Genova/Together TV
People You May Know – Financial Times, Sonia Friedman Productions/Financial Times
Please Help – Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Three
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room – Adam Wishart, Neil Grant, Serena Kennedy, Simon Finch - Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One
Grenfell: The Untold Story – James Newton, Daisy Ayliffe, Emma Lysaght, Kirsty Cunningham, Jessie Versluys – BBC Studios/Channel 4
My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan – Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, Amanda Wilkie, Clive Mattock - Seventh Art Productions/ITV
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt – Production Team - Expectation/Netflix
Single Drama
Death of England: Face to Face – National Theatre, Sabel Productions, Cuba Pictures/Sky Arts
Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
I am Victoria – Me + You Productions/Channel 4
Together – Shoebox Films, Sonia Friedman Productions, BBC Film/BBC Two
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty – BBC Studios/BBC One
Coronation Street – ITV Studios/ITV
Emmerdale – ITV Studios/ITV
Holby City – BBC Studios/BBC One
Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance – George Amponsah, Helen Bart, Steve McQueen, James Rogan, Soleta Rogan, Tracey Scoffield - Rogan Productions, Lammas Park, Turbine Studios/BBC Two
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act – James Rogan, Daniel Hall, Chris Wilson, Mark Hedgecoe, Soleta Rogan, Simon Lupton - Rogan Productions/BBC Two
The Missing Children – Production Team - TrueNevision/ITV
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain – Production Team – Blast! Films/BBC Two
Sport
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports, Formula 1/Sky Sports Formula 1
ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV Sport/ITV
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – BBC Sport/BBC One
UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark – ITV Sport/ITV
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
David Carlyle – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession - Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Nonso Anozie – Sweet Tooth - Warner Bros. Television/Netflix
Omari Douglas – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Stephen Graham – Time - BBC Studios/BBC One
Supporting Actress
Cathy Tyson – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Celine Buckens – Showtrial - World Productions/BBC One
Emily Mortimer – The Pursuit of Love - Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One
Jessica Plummer – The Girl Before – 42/BBC One
Leah Harvey – Foundation - Skydance Television, Phantom Four/Apple TV+
Tahirah Sharif – The Tower – Mammoth Screen, Windhover Films/ITV
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
An Audience with Adele – Adele’s surprised by the teacher who changed her life - Fulwell 73, Onward, Sony, Columbia/ITV
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties - Lifted Entertainment/ITV
It’s A Sin – Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis - RED Production Company/Channel 4
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ‘UK Hun?’ – Bimini’s verse - World of Wonder/BBC Three
Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game - Siren Pictures/Netflix
Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance to ‘Symphony’ - BBC Studios/BBC One
British Academy Television Craft Award nominations 2022
Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates
Adjani Salmon (Writer) – Dreaming Whilst Black – Big Deal Films/BBC Three
Nathan Bryon (Writer) – Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Nida Manzoor (Writer/Director) – We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Runyararo Mapfumo (Director) – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
Emerging Talent: Factual
Adam Brown (Director) – Into the Storm: Surfing to Survive (Storyville) – Raw TV/BBC Four
Hugh Davies (Producer) – Football's Darkest Secret: The End of Silence - Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One
Poppy Begum (Director) – Queens of Rap – Acme Films/Channel 4
Sophie Cunningham (Director/Producer) – Look Away – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries
Costume Design
Adam Howe – The Serpent (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One
Ian Fulcher – A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
PC Williams – We Are Lady Parts – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Sinéad Kidao – The Pursuit of Love – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One
Director: Factual
Arthur Cary – Surviving 9/11- Top Hat Productions/BBC Two
James Newton – Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4
James Newton – Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4
Jamie Roberts – Four Hours at the Capitol – AMOS Pictures Ltd/BBC Two
Director: Fiction
Lewis Arnold – Time – BBC Studios/BBC One
Marc Munden – Help - The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Peter Hoar – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4
Will Sharpe – Landscapers - SISTER, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Director: Multi-Camera
Matthew Griffiths – Six Nations Rugby: Wales v England – BBC Sport/BBC One
Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
Paul Dugdale – Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two
Paul McNamara – ITV Racing: The Grand National – ITV Sport/ITV
Editing: Factual
Anna Price – Pandemic 2020 – KEO Films/BBC Two
Danny Collins, Mark Hammill – 9/11: Inside the President's War Room – Wish/Art Films, Apple TV+/BBC One
Doug Bryson – Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – Owl Power/BBC Two
Emma Lysaght – Grenfell: The Untold Story – BBC Studios/Channel 4
Editing: Fiction
Andrew John McLelland – Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One
Dominic Strevens – A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Television/BBC One
Elen Pierce Lewis – Landscapers – SISTER, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Sarah Brewerton – It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam
Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal – Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway – Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV
Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis – The Masked Singer – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV
David Bishop, Partrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios/BBC One
Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes – The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC Studios/BBC One
Make Up & Hair Design
Catherine Scoble – A Very British Scandal – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener – The Nevers – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower – The Witcher – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn – It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Original Music
Arthur Sharpe – Landscapers – SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Carly Paradis – Line Of Duty – World Productions/BBC One
Jonathan ‘Elevated’ Olorunfemi – The Outsiders? – AFL Films/YouTube
Natalie Holt – Loki – Marvel Studios/Disney+
Photography: Factual, sponsored by The Farm
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail – Tiny World (Reef)- Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+
James Incledon – Liverpool Narcos – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries
John Shier, Dawson Dunning – Earth at Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi – My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan – Seventh Art Productions/ITV
Photography & Lighting: Fiction, sponsored by ScreenSkills High-end Television Skills Fund
Erik Wilson – Landscapers - SISTER, South of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
James Friend – Your Honor – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic
Mark Wolf – Time - BBC Studios/BBC One
Oli Russell – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
Production Design, sponsored by Microsoft
Cristina Casali – Landscapers - SISTER, South of the River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Cristina Casali – The Pursuit of Love - Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One
François-Renaud Labarthe – The Serpent – Mammoth Screen/BBC One
Tom Sayer – Vigil – World Productions/BBC One
Scripted Casting, sponsored by Spotlight
Aisha Bywaters – We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4
Andy Pryor – It's A Sin – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Beverley Keogh, David Martin – Time – BBC Studios/BBC One
Lauren Evans – Sex Education – Eleven Film/Netflix
Sound: Factual
Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne – The Funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – BBC Studios/BBC One
Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans – Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Box To Box Films/Netflix
Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild – Earth At Night in Colour – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis – 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+
Sound: Fiction
Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-Headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple – Intergalactic – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One
James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne – The Witcher (Episode 1) - Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Sound team – A Very British Scandal - Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
Sound team – Line of Duty – World Productions/BBC One
Special, visual & graphic effects
Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-Livingstone – Earth at Night in Colour - Offspring Films/Apple TV+
Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi – The Witcher (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Jean-Claude Deguara, Milk VFX, EGG VFX, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX – Intergalactic - Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One
Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson – Black Holes: Heart of Darkness – BBC Studios, Science Unit/BBC Two
Titles & Graphic Identity
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh – Lions Series: South Africa 2021- Sky Creative, gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action
Hello Yes, Gary Redford – All Creatures Great and Small – Playground Television UK /Channel 5
Paul McDonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin McGee – Around The World in 80 Days – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One
Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen – Tokyo 2020 – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One
Writer: Comedy
Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan – Bloods – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts - Working Title Television/Channel 4
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth – The Outlaws – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One
Sophie Willan – Alma's Not Normal – Expectation/BBC Two
Writer: Drama
Jack Thorne – Help – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Jesse Armstrong – Succession – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
Kayleigh Llewellyn – In My Skin – Expectation/BBC Three
Russell T Davies – It's A Sin - Red Production Company/Channel 4