Bafta 2022: When are the Bafta TV Awards 2022? Date, Bafta TV nominations 2022, host and how to watch (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

After the Bafta 2022 film awards saw Netflix’s The Power of the Dog take Best Film, Joanna Scanlan win Best Actress and Will Smith win the award for Best Actor ahead of his Oscars controversy, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has now revealed this year’s television awards.

Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin, starring Olly Alexander in the lead role as Ritchie Tozer and directed by Doctor Who and Queer as Folk writer Russell T Davies, is among the landmark TV series nominated for the prestigious awards.

The emotional reunion of singer Adele with a former teacher is among the 'Must See Moment' nominations for the public vote at this year's Bafta TV Awards. (Image courtesy of Bafta)

It’s a Sin has received eleven nominations in total, with Landscapers – starring Olivia Colman – following closely behind with seven nominations across a range of categories including Leading Actor for David Thewlis’ performance.

Here’s when the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2022 will take place, how to watch it and who the nominees are for this year’s Bafta TV Awards.

When is the Bafta TV Awards 2022?

While winners of the Bafta TV Craft Awards will be announced on Sunday April 24 in 2022, the main Bafta TV Awards will take place on Sunday May 8 this year.

The Bafta TV Craft Awards are reserved for emerging, production, writing and direction categories, with these including Emerging Talent: Fictional, Emerging Talent: Factual, Costume Design, Original Music, Director: Fiction, Director: Factual, Editing, Make-Up & Hair and Photography categories.

The exact time of the Bafta TV Awards has not yet been confirmed, but could start at around 7pm should it follow in the footsteps of the Bafta Film Awards in March 2022.

Who is hosting the Bafta TV Awards this year?

Comedian and actor Richard Ayoade, perhaps best known for his role in Channel 4 comedy series The IT Crowd and as the host of Travel Man, will host the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards ceremony for the third consecutive year as it returns to London's Royal Festival Hall on May 8.

Host details for the Bafta TV Craft Awards on April 24 at London’s The Brewery have yet to be announced.

Who are the Bafta TV Awards 2022 nominees?

Channel 4 series It's A Sin leads the nominations at the Bafta television awards where it is in the running for 11 gongs.

The series tracked a group of gay men and their friends as they navigated the UK's HIV/Aids crisis throughout the 80s and early 90s.

The show's 11 nominations, comprising of five in the craft categories and six in the television awards categories, include nods for Russell T Davies in the writer drama category, as well as a leading actor nomination for singer Olly Alexander for his role as Ritchie Tozer.

His co-star Lydia West has been nominated in the leading actress category, alongside Kate Winslet, who starred in HBO/Sky Atlantic's Mare Of Easttown, and marking The Titanic star's first TV performance nomination, although she has previously been nominated for and won film Baftas, and is a previous Britannia Award winner.

Also nominated in the leading actress category are Denise Gough and Emily Watson for ITV's Too Close, alongside Jodie Comer for Channel 4 drama Help, and Niamh Algar for Channel 4's Deceit.

Stars going up against Years & Years singer Alexander in the leading actor category include David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for ITV's Stephen, Samuel Adewunmi for BBC's You Don't Know Me, Sean Bean for Time and Stephen Graham for Channel 4's Help.

Sky drama Landscapers, which also starred Olivia Colman, who is not nominated in the performance categories, is the second-most nominated TV show, with seven in total, five in the craft categories and two in the television categories.

Inspired by real events, the series starred Colman and Thewlis as a mild-mannered married couple whose lives are upturned after dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

Landscapers' nominations include for director fiction, original music, leading actor and mini-series categories.

Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts have all received six nominations, Netflix's Sex Education has received five nominations and A Very British Scandal, starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the drama series about the couple's high-profile split in the 1960s, has four nominations in the craft categories.

Meanwhile, the audience vote category of ‘Must See Moment’ features a number of stand out moments on television over the past year.

Among the heartwarming, emotional and joyous moments voted for by the British public are Netflix series Squid Game’s horrifying ‘Red Light, Green Light’ sequence, Adele being surprised by a life-changing teacher during ITV's An Audience with Adele, and Strictly Come Dancing’s stunning silent dance sequence by Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice.

Fans can vote for 2021’s Must See Moment on TV until 5pm on April 19 at www.virginmedia.com/bafta.

How to watch the Bafta TV Awards 2022

The Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday May 8, will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC One HD.

The TV Awards ceremony will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer, as well as on catch-up shortly after the event has concluded.

Additional reporting by PA

