The two key antagonists of Disney Plus’ new Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, are the Grand Inquisitor and Third Sister, a lower-ranking Inquisitor called Reva. They are at odds with one another throughout the first two episodes of the show, vying for the right to bring Obi-Wan Kenobi to Darth Vader.

The two Inquisitors are part of a larger group tasked with hunting down Jedi ten years after Order 66 was executed. But who is this mysterious group and where did they come from? Here’s what you need to know.

Who are the Inquisitors in Star Wars?

Also known as the Inquisitorius, many of the Inquisitors were once Jedi themselves. Now allied with the Dark Side, they make up a team of Force-sensitive agents who hunt down and kill Jedi as part of the Great Jedi Purge. They answer to Lord Vader and the Grand Inquisitor.

Star Wars fans will likely know the Inquisitors from their first appearance in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, after which they went on to play key roles in Jedi: Fallen Order and the Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic series.

They have varying levels of skill with the Force and some use red lightsaber weapons.

Sung Kang plays the Grand Inquisitor, leader of this band of Jedi Hunters. Photo: Disney+ via AP.

Who is the Grand Inquisitor in the Kenobi cast?

Played by Rupert Friend in the Kenobi show, the Grand Inquisitor is a long-standing character and servant of Vader in Star Wars comicbooks and videogames. However, it seems his role will be supplanted by Reva in the Disney Plus show, as she kills him for attempting to capture Kenobi without her at the end of Episode 2.

Still, he may yet return. In the comicbooks, the Grand Inquisitor killed himself by throwing himself into a furnace to avoid capture, only for his soul to be captured by Vader and used to protect an old Temple on Tempes. Whether that will happen in Obi-Wan Kenobi remains to be seen. For the moment, it seems the main antagonist of the series will be Reva – until Lord Vader reveals himself fully.