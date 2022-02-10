The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is a huge amazon series released late this year

“Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky. Seven for the dwarf lords in their halls of stone. Nine for mortal men doomed to die.

"One for the dark lord on his dark throne, in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.”

So goes the teaser trailer for the most highly-anticipated show of the year.

Produced by Amazon, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power is the most expensive series ever made.

Gather around young hobbits, here’s everything you need to know about the return to Middle-earth.

How do I watch the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power trailer?

The first teaser trailer is available to watch on YouTube.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will be released later this year (Amazon Prime)

It shows a river of molten lava flowing through a canyon, covered by a wave of water turning to steam.

Meanwhile, a woman (Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel) reads out the famous lines: “Three rings for the Elven kings...”

As the camera zooms out, and the music soars, we see the words: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

It’s a pretty epic teaser which sent the internet on fire when it dropped.

Continuing the hype, a new trailer will be released on Sunday (February 13) during the Super Bowl.

When is the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power release date?

The new Lord of the Rings show will be released on September 2, 2022.

It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The show wrapped filming of its eight episode-long first series in New Zealand in August 2021.

So not long to wait at all.

Who is the cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show? Will Aragorn return?

Though little has been revealed about the new series, a few actors and the characters they will play have been announced. They include:

- Morfydd Clark as Galadriel (Saint Maud)

- Charlie Vickers as Halbrand (Medici)

- Robert Aramayo as Elrond (Game of Thrones)

- Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV

- Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa

- Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

- Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

What will the new Lord of the Rings show be about?

The series will take place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, a period spanning more than 3,000 years.

It comes before the events in J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings books and Peter Jackson’s films, which take place in the Third Age.

This means many of our beloved Lord of the Rings characters – including Frodo, Aragorn, Bilbo and Gimli – haven’t even been born yet.

Instead, The Rings of Power will cover a tumultuous period during the rise of Sauron, the creation of the Nazgûl and the One Ring.

Expect epic battles between men, Elves and Sauron’s forces as the fate of Middle-earth is decided.

The age culminates in a final fight between Sauron and a last alliance of men and Elves which is portrayed in opening sequence of The Fellowship of the Ring film.

Will Gandalf be in the new Lord of the Rings series?

Gandalf is one of the most beloved characters of the Lord of the Rings books, brought to life perfectly in the films by Sir Ian McKellen.

The loveable wizard, also known as Mithrandir, was born before the shaping of Arda – the world where the Middle-earth continent is found.

So it is possible that the character could make an appearance in The Rings of Power series.

However, Sir Ian McKellen would likely not reprise the role. The actor responded on Twitter to a Screenrant story about the possibility of Gandalf returning to our screens, but not him.

Mr McKellen said: “I think this would be the most upsetting headline I’d ever read, if I weren’t gainfully employed elsewhere.”

