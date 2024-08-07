The traditional flypasts for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have thrilled countless observers - but also caused concern and opposition in recent years

It has become a tradition of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - jet fighters with afterburners blazing screaming over the rooftops of Edinburgh to mark the start of the spectacular across August.

The Typhoon jets – based at RAF Leuchars and RAF Lossiemouth – roar in from the sea over Portobello and across the east of the city before screeching over the castle at 350mph.

It has been confirmed there will be a series of flypasts before Tattoo performances this year, but not how many jets will be involved in each run.

The Tattoo’s official website states: "We are delighted to confirm that our friends at the Royal Air Force will operate several flypasts during our Journeys Show run."

Here are all the details about the flypasts you need to know.

What days and times will the flypasts take place?

There are five confirmed days for the flypasts this August. The timings are as as follows:

7 August 2024: 9:30pm 10 August 2024: 6.15pm 13 August 2024: 9.30pm 15 August 2024: 9:30pm 23 August 2024: 9:30pm

Tattoo organisers have told people to be aware that “all scheduled flypasts are subject to change based on operational demands and weather conditions”.

What route do the flypasts take?

The Typhoon jets typically take off from one of either RAF Leuchars, RAF Lossiemouth or RAF Scampton. The aircraft regularly travel over Aberlady, Prestonpans and Portobello - before flying across Edinburgh Castle - with the flypast often taking in Livingston and Rosyth.

The Scotsman has replicated a potential flight path for the flypasts running this year. Note, this is a potential route only.

What concerns have been raised about the flypasts?

Edinburgh city leaders have previously raised concerns about the environmental impact of the flypasts with the Royal Air Force and organisers of the event, which attracts up to 220,000 people to Edinburgh Castle’s esplanade each August.

Their potential impact on war veterans, refugees and pets have also been raised ahead of the run of this year’s Tattoo. Councillors on Edinburgh City Council's culture committee, which oversees how the city handles its major events, voted in June to express “regret” over the “environmental damage and emotional harm” caused by the flypasts, which are normally staged just before a performance gets underway.

Green councillor Dan Heap told The Scotsman: “Tattoo flypasts are often raised by residents concerned about their impact on veterans, refugees and animals, as well as the environmental impact of unnecessary aircraft flights.