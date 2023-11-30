The ex-US marine aiming to take the Edinburgh Tattoo into a new era

Jason Barrett has been appointed chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: Ian Georgeson

It’s the iconic cultural celebration that brings more than 200,000 people to Edinburgh Castle every summer and is seen by a further 100 million TV viewers around the world.

But now the global reach of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is set to be extended even further under plans to take alternative versions of the Tattoo out on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-appointed figurehead of the event has suggested the Tattoo’s musicians, singers and dancers could swap the castle esplanade for venues like the Royal Albert Hall in London or New York’s Carnegie Hall.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is staged at Edinburgh Castle esplanade every August.

Jason Barrett, the event’s chief executive, has also suggested extended international tours could be staged every spring as he vowed to “unlock the full potential” of the Tattoo in future years.

The former United States Marine Corps officer, who was previously the Tattoo’s chief operating officer, has pledged to seek out new acts for the castle esplanade show to “elevate and diversify” the castle event, which dates back to 1950.

However he pledged to retain its traditional “pillars,” such as the massed pipes and drums, Highland dancing displays and the “loner piper” finale intact, as well as bringing back visiting “fan favourites” from overseas.

Mr Barrett also revealed the Tattoo was set to expand the number and nature of the other events which are staged at the event’s arena before the show's three-and-a-half week long run gets underway each summer.

Jason Barrett has been appointed chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: Ian Georgeson

He is hopeful that eight pop and rock concerts will be staged at the esplanade as early as next year and suggested the 8800-capacity arena could host classical music concerts, stand-up comedy and open-air Disney spectaculars in future.

Mr Barrett has taken over the chief executive from Buster Howes, who stood down after overseeing only his second event in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Colorado, Mr Barrett spent 20 years with the United States Marine Corps and on an exchange with the British Royal Marines, serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan. After retiring from military service in 2010, he worked in the hospitality industry in Colorado, running both a Mexican restaurant and a country club.

However he has been a regular visitor to both Scotland and Tattoo over the last 26 years since meeting his wife Mari, who is from Linlithgow in West Lothian, while she was working in the British Embassy in Washington.

Jason Barrett has been appointed chief executive of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: Ian Georgeson

He applied for the chief operating officer post months in 2020 after attending the Tattoo while on holiday in Scotland the previous summer.He said: “It was a bit of a whim to apply at the time. I really missed my time in Britain. I thought it might be an opportunity to bring Mari and our daughters back to her homeland.

“It is such an iconic event, not only for Scotland, but also for the military all around the world. The chance to play at the Tattoo is a real once-in-a-lifetime thing.

"My first run of the show in 2022 was just bigger on so many levels than I anticipated and also more emotional. I remember walking up the hill for the first rehearsal at the castle, still amazed at the opportunity that I had. There was this classic misty Edinburgh haar.

"Just as I walked under the east stands the massed pipes and drums were coming over the castle drawbridge. I just had to take a moment and hide under the stands a bit. That told me I was in the right place.”

The Massed Pipes and Drums during this year's Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Tattoo has previously staged full-scale productions in Australia and New Zealand, most recently in Sydney in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barrett added: “The success of those runs has forced us to think about our touring proposition, which would be a real distinction with what we’ve done before.

"It would be an annual, programmable offering. Is there a version of the Tattoo that does three weeks in three different cities? It’s that kind of thing we’re starting to consider. We’re researching how we would go about that and we’ve had some really exciting discussions with potential partners in North America and Australia, but it’s still fairly early days. We already take delegations to the Tattoos in Düsseldorf, Oslo and Basel.

“One of the things I'd be excited about thinking about is whether the Tattoo could be staged in a theatre. It’s a great question, whether it is the Royal Albert Hall or Carnegie Hall. Is there some version of the Tattoo that could go ahead in the West End?”

Madness, JLS, Manic Street Preachers, The National, Paul Weller and Skipinnish have all been confirmed for the six castle esplanade gigs next summer.

Mr Barrett said: “We are aspiring to have eight next year. We’re looking at possibly expanding on that in future with all the stakeholders who are involved in them.

“Our great partners at Historic Environment Scotland have shifted their strategy a bit post-Covid and are thinking a bit differently. They’ve come to us to say: ‘What more can be done?’

“We are now beginning to think about that great arena and whether we’re truly using it to its full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re having conversations about what other events could exist there, whether that is traditional arts, classical music, comedy or Disney shows.

“No decisions have been taken but we would have to be respectful to the setting and also be respectful to our partners in the other festivals."

A management shake-up saw the Tattoo appoint its first ever creative director, New Zealander Michael Braithwaite, to oversee the annual production after the pandemic. His first two shows have seen the introduction of themes for each show, guest singers, striking new special lighting and projection effects, an “electro pipes” sequence and songs by contemporary Celtic rock bands being used in the event’s finale.

Mr Barrett said: ““We're really proud of the professionalising of the production over the last couple of years. We’ve brought in industry experts to ensure we’re ‘best in class’ in terms of light, projection and sound. There is a real crispness to the show now and the sequencing of the acts is seamless.

“Innovation and how we progress is one of top priorities. What we do with technology is a big part of that.