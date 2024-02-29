All Sections
Here are the 10 best new films coming to the Netflix UK. Cr. Netflix.

New on Netflix UK: The top 10 best new films coming to Netflix in March 2024 - including Spaceman

Here are the best films coming to Netflix UK in March 2024 - including new Adam Sandler sci-fi Spaceman.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Feb 2024, 14:19 GMT

Netflix have enjoyed a great start to the year with a number of highly rated new films, ground-breaking true crime documentaries and much loved TV series and now March is set to up the ante even further.

It seems a long time since Netflix UK were seen as struggling and losing subscribers with the streamer cementing its place as the number one streaming platform worldwide thanks to numerous critically acclaimed releases over the last 12 months.

Want to know what is new to Netflix in March and what to tune into? Here are our top 10 films coming next month that we recommend you watch.

Adam Sandler stars as lonely astronaut who meets a mysterious creature on on his ship who sees the cracks in his failing marriage.

1. Spaceman - March 1

Adam Sandler stars as lonely astronaut who meets a mysterious creature on on his ship who sees the cracks in his failing marriage.

A group a military men are given a mission to recover stolen art before Hitler destroys it.

2. The Monuments Men - 7 March

A group a military men are given a mission to recover stolen art before Hitler destroys it.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stars as a young woman who's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival.

3. Damsel - March 8

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stars as a young woman who's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival.

Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Neal McDonough, Amy Smart, and Tom Berenger star is this American crime film from 2014.

4. Bad Country - 10 March

Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Neal McDonough, Amy Smart, and Tom Berenger star is this American crime film from 2014.

