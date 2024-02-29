Netflix have enjoyed a great start to the year with a number of highly rated new films, ground-breaking true crime documentaries and much loved TV series and now March is set to up the ante even further.

It seems a long time since Netflix UK were seen as struggling and losing subscribers with the streamer cementing its place as the number one streaming platform worldwide thanks to numerous critically acclaimed releases over the last 12 months.

Want to know what is new to Netflix in March and what to tune into? Here are our top 10 films coming next month that we recommend you watch.

1 . Spaceman - March 1 Adam Sandler stars as lonely astronaut who meets a mysterious creature on on his ship who sees the cracks in his failing marriage.

2 . The Monuments Men - 7 March A group a military men are given a mission to recover stolen art before Hitler destroys it.

3 . Damsel - March 8 Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stars as a young woman who's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival.

4 . Bad Country - 10 March Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Neal McDonough, Amy Smart, and Tom Berenger star is this American crime film from 2014.