Here are the 13 best Valentine's Day films on Netflix UK. Cr. Netflix

Best RomComs On Netflix 2024: Here are the 13 most highly rated romance films to stream on Netflix

What is the best romantic comedy film to watch on Netflix UK?

By Graham Falk
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 08:36 GMT

Valentine's Day may be over but there's always time for a lovely, dovey romantic comedy right? Okay - so many of them can feel like pulling teeth but sometimes, just sometimes, they can be pretty damn good/

The romantic movie genre can be littered with simply terrible films, bad acting and cringey endings - so finding the perfect RomCom film that is actually good can be a little tough.

And thankfully, streaming giant Netflix has a bulk of them stored and uploaded for couples looking to tune into a nice romantic film. But which ones are the best?

Here are the 13 highest rated romantic romantic comedy films on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

When a man's marriage ends, he searches hopelessly for love and dating and meets a smooth talking ladies man (played by Ryan Gosling) who has just met his match. Little do the two know just how small the world really is...

1. Crazy, Stupid and Love - 79%

When a man's marriage ends, he searches hopelessly for love and dating and meets a smooth talking ladies man (played by Ryan Gosling) who has just met his match. Little do the two know just how small the world really is... Photo: Netflix

King and Queen of the romcom, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a novelist (Bullock) is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who is determined to find her lost treasure. When a male model (Tatum) decides to try and rescue her, chaos ensues.

2. The Lost City - 79%

King and Queen of the romcom, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a novelist (Bullock) is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who is determined to find her lost treasure. When a male model (Tatum) decides to try and rescue her, chaos ensues. Photo: Netflix

A timeless classic, The Devil Wears Prada may not be a straight up romantic movie and centred more around the character figuring out her own life, it does involve multi-faceted trail of romance and includes everything a Valentine's Day movie should.

3. The Devil Wears Prada - 75%

A timeless classic, The Devil Wears Prada may not be a straight up romantic movie and centred more around the character figuring out her own life, it does involve multi-faceted trail of romance and includes everything a Valentine's Day movie should. Photo: creative commons 2.0 - Duncan Chen

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star as two friends who discover they connect sexually but not romantically. Until one moment sparks a realisation....

4. Friends With Benefits - 69%

Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star as two friends who discover they connect sexually but not romantically. Until one moment sparks a realisation....

