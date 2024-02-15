Valentine's Day may be over but there's always time for a lovely, dovey romantic comedy right? Okay - so many of them can feel like pulling teeth but sometimes, just sometimes, they can be pretty damn good/
The romantic movie genre can be littered with simply terrible films, bad acting and cringey endings - so finding the perfect RomCom film that is actually good can be a little tough.
Here are the 13 highest rated romantic romantic comedy films on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.
1. Crazy, Stupid and Love - 79%
When a man's marriage ends, he searches hopelessly for love and dating and meets a smooth talking ladies man (played by Ryan Gosling) who has just met his match. Little do the two know just how small the world really is... Photo: Netflix
2. The Lost City - 79%
King and Queen of the romcom, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a novelist (Bullock) is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who is determined to find her lost treasure. When a male model (Tatum) decides to try and rescue her, chaos ensues. Photo: Netflix
3. The Devil Wears Prada - 75%
A timeless classic, The Devil Wears Prada may not be a straight up romantic movie and centred more around the character figuring out her own life, it does involve multi-faceted trail of romance and includes everything a Valentine's Day movie should. Photo: creative commons 2.0 - Duncan Chen
4. Friends With Benefits - 69%
Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star as two friends who discover they connect sexually but not romantically. Until one moment sparks a realisation....