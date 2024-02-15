Valentine's Day may be over but there's always time for a lovely, dovey romantic comedy right? Okay - so many of them can feel like pulling teeth but sometimes, just sometimes, they can be pretty damn good/

The romantic movie genre can be littered with simply terrible films, bad acting and cringey endings - so finding the perfect RomCom film that is actually good can be a little tough.

And thankfully, streaming giant Netflix has a bulk of them stored and uploaded for couples looking to tune into a nice romantic film. But which ones are the best?

Here are the 13 highest rated romantic romantic comedy films on Netflix UK - according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

1 . Crazy, Stupid and Love - 79% When a man's marriage ends, he searches hopelessly for love and dating and meets a smooth talking ladies man (played by Ryan Gosling) who has just met his match. Little do the two know just how small the world really is... Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . The Lost City - 79% King and Queen of the romcom, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star as a novelist (Bullock) is abducted by an eccentric billionaire who is determined to find her lost treasure. When a male model (Tatum) decides to try and rescue her, chaos ensues. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . The Devil Wears Prada - 75% A timeless classic, The Devil Wears Prada may not be a straight up romantic movie and centred more around the character figuring out her own life, it does involve multi-faceted trail of romance and includes everything a Valentine's Day movie should. Photo: creative commons 2.0 - Duncan Chen Photo Sales

4 . Friends With Benefits - 69% Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star as two friends who discover they connect sexually but not romantically. Until one moment sparks a realisation.... Photo Sales