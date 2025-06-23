Tickets for Sam Heughan’s Edinburgh International Book Festival event saw “huge demand”.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF) has issued a warning to customers after a "huge" demand for tickets to see Outlander star Sam Heughan at this year's event.

The festival said it was not “totally surprised” that tickets for the sold-out event, on August 23, had proved to be popular.

However, organisers admitted many people had missed out on tickets and warned only those bought through the official website would be accepted. They also said that tickets would not be transferable.

The event, Sam Heughan: On the Rocks, will involve the actor giving a cocktail masterclass, ahead of the publication of his new book, The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure, in September.

The £14-a-head event sold out within hours of tickets becoming available at the weekend.

A EIBF statement posted on social media said: “There’s been huge demand for our Sam Heughan: On the Rocks event this morning, and we’re sorry that not everyone has been able to get the tickets they were hoping for.

“Please be aware that any tickets purchased for this event are non-transferable, and that tickets not purchased directly from the Edinburgh International Book Festival will not be valid for entry to the event. We would hate for anyone to be disappointed on arrival.”

The post added: “We can’t say we’re totally surprised that Sam Heughan’s event has sold out already, but for anyone who didn't get a ticket, do make sure to sign up to our mailing list in case any returns get released.

“There are still hundreds of incredible events with tickets available, including many with a focus on the fascinating topic of Scottish history.”

Some fans had been trying to obtain tickets from as far away as the US. Outlander is very popular with the American market.

One fan, Jessica Torrey, commented on the EIBF’s social media post: “So disappointed! Up at my computer at 4 a.m. Minnesota, USA. Thought I might actually make this happen, with only about 900 people ahead of me when queue opened and it moving rapidly.

“Had no idea only about 300 tickets available. Dream trip to Scotland coming up and this would have been amazing. Going to continue manifesting this. Not giving up all hope just yet.”

The Scottish actor, who is soon to make his Royal Shakespeare Company debut in Macbeth, is also to discuss the significance of cocktails in his journey to stardom during the event.

Heughan was born in Kirkcudbright and moved to Edinburgh with his family at the age of 12 before studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Authors Irvine Welsh and Maggie O'Farrell are to join Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman, as well as former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, in other high-profile appearances at this year’s festival. Actors Brian Cox, Viggo Mortensen and Vanessa Redgrave will also take part in events.