One of the fun things to do in Edinburgh during festival season is to see a well-know comedian work through new ideas that will end up being performed in venues across the UK - and the world.

Work in Progress shows are often fairly haphazard affairs, where the performers may refer to notes, happily follow comedic dead ends, and guage the audience’s reaction to different material and punchlines.

The positives for an audience is that for a small price they get to see a big name in a tiny venue deliver what is often an entirely unique performance never to be repeated.

It’s often also the case the the material has actually been pretty well developed between the listing being submitted for the Fringe programme and the show itself – equating to even more of a bargain. In 2023 Ahir Shah even won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for a show that was originally listed as a work in progress.

This means they often sell out quite far in advance, so if you fancy any of these, don't delay booking them on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website.

Here are 18 of the best in this year’s programme.

Daniel Sloss With two Netflix specials under his belt (and another show recorded for HBO), Scottish comedy star Daniel Sloss is now used to playing big rooms - having sold out theatres in New York and toured to over 55 countries. He'll be trying out new stuff in the intimate surroundings of Just The Tonic's Atomic Room this year from July 31-August 21. His warning to fans? "Come expecting nerves, notes onstage and a lot of laughs... but don't come expecting a slick, finished comedy show."

Bridget Christie Edinburgh Comedy Award-winner Bridget Christie returns to the Fringe following acclaim for writing and starring in Channel 4 show 'The Change', about a woman who finds a new lease of life when she goes through the menopause. A regular on television and radio, she's back for the first time in a few years with a work in progress at the Monkey Barrel from August 2-9. This is one that's sure to sell out.

Olga Koch "Comedian Olga Koch is going to tell you a scary story over the course of an hour" is the premise of this work in progress from one of the most consistent and hilarious Fringe performers of the last decade. Her show last year, 'Olga Koch: Comes From Money' was her best yet - so it'll be fascinating to see what she's going to come up with to top it. See her at the Monkey Barrel from July 28-August 10.