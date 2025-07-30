4 . Hit the beer gardens

Even if you don't fancy splashing out on food and drink, the huge number of venue beer gardens that spring up around Edinburgh in August are attractions in their own right - and entry is free. The Underbelly and Assembly gardens at George Square are probably the pick of the bunch - you'll more than likely see an impromtu performance or two and there's plenty for the kids to enjoy. The Circus Hub on the Meadows, Pleasance Courtyard, Assembly George Street and Summerhall are all worth a visit too. | Greg Macvean