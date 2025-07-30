Visiting Edinburgh for the vavious festivals in August can be an expensive business - show tickets, accomodation, food and drink soon add up.
But the truth is that there are many ways to have some festival fun withouy spending a penny.
Admittedly some of the shows that are billed as 'free', particularly at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, ask for a donation after the show - but if you don't like them you don't have to put your hand in your pocket.
And there are many other attractions and events that are genuinely free.
Here are 11 of our favourites.
1. Join the Big Singalong
The Edinburgh International Festival is launching with a free event in Princes Street Gardens. The Big Singalong will see Stephen Deazley, artistic director of Edinburgh’s Love Music Community Choir, leads the crowd in a mass singalong, joined by Scottish national treasure Dougie MacLean, at the Ross Bandstand. Tickets are sold out, but you can still enjoy listening - and singing along - in the gardens. It's also worth checking the festival website for any last minute tickets being released. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Take in the chaos of the Royal Mile
Throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe you can enjoy a walk down the Royal Mile where you can catch snippets from many of the shows, alongside plenty of street performers, jugglers, magicians and the dreaded human statues. Just make sure you aren't in a hurry and don't mind having promotional fliers thrust at you by over-enthusiastic performers. The main thing is it's all free - and one of the first stops for families with children. | Getty Images
3. Have a show on Auntie
The BBC broadcasts a number of shows from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe each year - and audience tickets are free. This year the live recordings for BBC Radio Scotland and Radio 4 include the likes of Front Row, The Afternoon Show, Loose Ends, Breaking the News and Scotcast. They are held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre and the Pleasance Beyond from August 4-8. You can get tickets from the Pleasance website on a first come first served basis, and there are still some available - there's not even a booking fee. | BBC
4. Hit the beer gardens
Even if you don't fancy splashing out on food and drink, the huge number of venue beer gardens that spring up around Edinburgh in August are attractions in their own right - and entry is free. The Underbelly and Assembly gardens at George Square are probably the pick of the bunch - you'll more than likely see an impromtu performance or two and there's plenty for the kids to enjoy. The Circus Hub on the Meadows, Pleasance Courtyard, Assembly George Street and Summerhall are all worth a visit too. | Greg Macvean