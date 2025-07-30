Alan Davies: Think Ahead | Tony Briggs

The seasoned stand-up and Q.I. star opens up about his worst ever review, the anxiety of being stuck watching a terrible show, and his extracurricular Fringe activities.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

Years ago, at the Edmonton Fringe in Canada, there was sketch group called Free Food and Beer. All their posters appeared to promise free food and beer. They sold a lot of tickets. I can offer a guaranteed seat for each ticket holder and - limited - air to breathe.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

That, unlike most comedians, who are famously outward looking, I’m entirely self-absorbed.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

That I spend more time in the pharmacy than the gym.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

I gave a less than confident performance in a production of The Odd Couple many years ago and resolved not to read any notices, expecting them to be unkind. Walking down the steps outside the venue - with Dave Johns who was also in the cast - we passed the audience lining up for the next show. When they saw me people started to call things out.

“We liked it, Alan.”

“Yeah, don’t listen to them, Alan.”

“We thought it was good!”

This all culminated in a large number of them breaking out into a sympathetic round of applause. As I waved and smiled meekly I said, without turning to Dave, “How bad are these reviews?”

“Don’t worry about it, man,” he said.

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

Every year I find someone I’ve never seen before that I love. A couple of years ago it was Lucy McCormick, in the past it was Kiki & Herb. Last year I enjoyed Will Owen. The only certainty in my Fringe is that I will seek out John Hegley.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

These days it’s a family affair. Katie and I are always on the lookout for kids’ shows, though now two of ours are teenagers so the must-see list changes each year.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

On a Saturday afternoon I will seek out Hibs or Hearts, but I won’t be drawn on a preference.

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

The second worst thing that can happen is being stuck in a terrible show and not being able to get out. The worst thing is knowing someone in the show and having an arrangement to meet them afterwards. The best thing is approaching your venue and seeing the words ‘sold out’ next to your name.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

I met a Glaswegian recently who was bemoaning the fact that in his city you’re not allowed to drink in the street, so perhaps we should take advantage of the rules in Edinburgh and sup something while watching some world-class street performers. As for what it is, surprise me, that would be in the spirit of the Fringe.

Alan Davies: Think Ahead, Gilded Balloon, 7:15pm, 30 July to 10 August. www.gildedballoon.co.uk.