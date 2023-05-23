One of the fun things to do in Edinburgh during festival season is to see a well-know comedian work through new ideas that will end up being performed in venues across the UK.

Work in Progress shows are often fairly haphazard affairs, where the performers may refer to notes, happily follow comedic dead ends, and guage the audience’s reaction to different material and punchlines.

The positives for an audience is that for a small price they get to see a big name in a tiny venue deliver what is often an entirely unique performance never to be repeated.

It’s often also the case the the material has actually been pretty well developed between the listing being submitted for the Fringe programme and the show itself – equating to even more of a bargain.

This means they often sell out quite far in advance, so if you fancy any of these, don't delay booking them on the Edinburgh Festival Fringe website.

1 . Rose Matafeo Former Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Rose Matafeo - and creator of hit sitcom Starstruck - is returning to Edinburgh for a Work in Progress show at the Monkey Barrel. She'll be performing every morning at 11.20am from August 16-27.

2 . John Robins Another former Edinburgh Comedy Award winner (jointly with Hannah Gadsby when the two couldn't be separated by the judges), John Robins is back in the Capital for the second year in a row with a Work in Progress show. He's performing at the Just the Tonic Nucleus venue at 3.20pm throughout August (no shows on Fridays or Mondays).

3 . Ed Gamble Taskmaster favourite (and podcaster) Ed Gamble is another comedian swapping big rooms for a comedy basement this year. His Work in Progress is on at the Monkey Barrrel at 12noon from August 2-13.

4 . Jessie Cave Multi-talented Harry Potter star (she played Lavender Brown), author, illustrator, playwright and standup Jessie Cave is finding time to bring a Work in Progress show for a limited run this August in Edinburgh. She's on at Just The Tonic Nucleus at 12.30pm every day from August 3-13.

