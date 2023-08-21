All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies, attempting to kill six others
Comedian Lorna Rose Treen with her ‘Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe’ award trophy.Comedian Lorna Rose Treen with her ‘Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe’ award trophy.
Comedian Lorna Rose Treen with her ‘Dave’s Funniest Joke of The Fringe’ award trophy.

Dave's Joke of the Fringe 2023: Here are the 10 funniest gags of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe - according to an expert awards panel

Judges have attended hundreds of shows in a bid to find the funniest one-liners and wisecracks in Edinburgh for the 14th time.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 00:01 BST

London-based Lorna Rose Treen has claimed the Dave's Joke of the Fringe 2023 title with a joke taken from her show 'Skin Pigeon' at the Pleasance Courtyard.

It's the latest accolade for the comedian who became the first ever double award winner at the Funny Women Awards in 2022, then went on to win Chortle’s coveted Best Newcomer Award in early 2023.

Dave recruited an expert panel of acclaimed judges to come up with their ten favourites gags, which were then put forward to a public vote.

Speaking about her joke claiming the top spot, Lorna said: “I am blooming chuffed to have won Dave's best joke of the fringe! Are you kidding! I can't wait to tell my mum! It is already such a wonderful joy to be debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe this year, and this is a lovely thing on top. A huge thank you for awarding my stupid joke with this title!” 

Previous winners of the coveted Joke of the Fringe Award include Masai Graham, Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm. 

Here are all 10 jokes that make the shortlist, starting with the winner.

“I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah.”

1. Lorna Rose Treen

“I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah.”

Photo Sales
"The most British thing I've ever heard? A lady who said 'Well I'm sorry, but I don't apologise.’ "

2. Liz Guterbock

"The most British thing I've ever heard? A lady who said 'Well I'm sorry, but I don't apologise.’ "

Photo Sales
"Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it’s hardly worth it now."

3. Amos Gill

"Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it’s hardly worth it now."

Photo Sales
"When women gossip we get called bitchy; but when men do it’s called a podcast."

4. Sikisa

"When women gossip we get called bitchy; but when men do it’s called a podcast."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DaveEdinburgh Festival FringeJokes