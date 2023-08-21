Judges have attended hundreds of shows in a bid to find the funniest one-liners and wisecracks in Edinburgh for the 14th time.

London-based Lorna Rose Treen has claimed the Dave's Joke of the Fringe 2023 title with a joke taken from her show 'Skin Pigeon' at the Pleasance Courtyard.

It's the latest accolade for the comedian who became the first ever double award winner at the Funny Women Awards in 2022, then went on to win Chortle’s coveted Best Newcomer Award in early 2023.

Dave recruited an expert panel of acclaimed judges to come up with their ten favourites gags, which were then put forward to a public vote.

Speaking about her joke claiming the top spot, Lorna said: “I am blooming chuffed to have won Dave's best joke of the fringe! Are you kidding! I can't wait to tell my mum! It is already such a wonderful joy to be debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe this year, and this is a lovely thing on top. A huge thank you for awarding my stupid joke with this title!”

Previous winners of the coveted Joke of the Fringe Award include Masai Graham, Ken Cheng, Olaf Falafel, Tim Vine, Rob Auton, Stewart Francis, Zoe Lyons and Nick Helm.

Here are all 10 jokes that make the shortlist, starting with the winner.

1 . Lorna Rose Treen "I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."

2 . Liz Guterbock "The most British thing I've ever heard? A lady who said 'Well I'm sorry, but I don't apologise.' "

3 . Amos Gill "Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it's hardly worth it now."