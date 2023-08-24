TikTok Comedy: Five Edinburgh Festival Fringe comedians you should check out on TikTok
Video sharing app TikTok has become a big deal in the world of comedy, allowing performers to release material to the world without needing to impress television commissioners.
And it certainly seems to work, with many of the most successful translating their virtual success into hugely popular shows in the real world of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The festivals may now be drawing to a close but you can still catch these funny people online. Here are five to whet your appetite.
Tatty McLeod (@tatty.macleoud)
Raised in France to British parents, Tatty McLeod uses her experience of both to poke fun at the two different cultures. Her Edinburgh show ‘Fugue’, looking at how she feels French in England but English in France, sold out before her first performance and garnered positive reviews.
Christopher Hall (@chrxstopherhall)
After appearing as part of a double act last last year, Christopher Hall’s debut solo hour is about life as a Millennial. Taking in journeys of discovery, personal development, and self-help, it all comes with a double-helping of sarcasm. The trained dancer achieved TikTok fame with a series of videos featuring a hilarious Londoner spin instructor character.
Freya Mallard (@freyamallardcomedy)
Following a sold out run in 2022, Freya Mallard returned to Edinburgh with a work in progress show entitled ‘A Little More Conversation a Little Less Action Please’. Her TikTok videos have attracted nearly nine million likes and almost a million followers. Fans of her online work include Edinburgh Fringe favourite Josie Long.
Laura Ramoso (@lau_ramoso)
Even after a venue upgrade, Laura Ramoso still managed to sell out night after night of her sketch comedy ‘FRANCES’, telling the story of a woman getting ready to meet up with a former boyfriend two months after being dumped. Her TikTok videos of a stereotypical German mum and Italian dad regularly go viral.
Serena Terry (@mammybanter)
One of the hottest tickets in town this year was for Serena Terry, better known to fans as Mammy Banter – a Northern Irish mum who became a global star during lockdown with her relatable material about parenting. Her debut standup show, ‘Socially Needier’, is about her life to date, from her youth to the chaos of being as a 37-year-old married mum.
