Ahir Shah won last year's Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show. | Getty Images

The judges have managed to narrow down the entire comedy section of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme into two shortlists - one for Best Show and one for Best Newcomer.

Known previously as the Perrier Comedy Awards, the if.comedy awards, and the if.comeddies, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, are the biggest prize in British comedy.

The first winners back in 1981 were a talent-packed Cambridge Footlights featuring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tony Slattery and Emma Thompson.

Other names catapaulted to fame by the award over the years include Steve Coogan, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentlemen, Dylan Moran, Al Murray, Tim Key, and now Emmy-nominated Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd.

Last year the main prize was won by Ahir Shah, while Urooj Ashfaq took home the prize for Best Newcomer.

Meanwhile, the Panel Prize went to A Show for Gareth Richards - dedicated to raising money for the family of the comedian who tragically died in a car crash.

Now that there’s just a few days left of the Fringe, the 2024 shortlists have been revealed. Here’s who will be hoping to lift the trophies - and enjoy a big prize cheque - this weekend.

Who has been shortlisted for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards?

The shortlist for Best Show is as follows:

Amy Gledhill: Make Me Look Fit On The Poster

Catherine Bohart: Again, With Feelings

Chris Cantrill: Easily Swayed

Josh Glanc: Family Man

Natalie Palamides: WEER

Reuben Kaye: Live and Intimidating

Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here

Who has been shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards?

The shortlist for Best Newcomer is as follows:

Abby Wambaugh: The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows

Demi Adejuyigbe: Demi Adejuyigbe is going to to (1) Backflip

Jack Skipper: Skint

Jin Nao Li: Swimming in a Submarine

Joe Kent-Walters: Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe: LIVE!!

What about the Panel Prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards?

No shortlist is published for the Panel Prize. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony.

What do the winners get?

The winner of the Best Comedy Show receives a trophy and £10,000.

Both the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner receive a trophy and £5,000.

When are the winners announced?