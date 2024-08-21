Edinburgh Comedy Awards Shortlist 2024: Here are all the acts nominated for the biggest prize in comedy
Known previously as the Perrier Comedy Awards, the if.comedy awards, and the if.comeddies, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, are the biggest prize in British comedy.
The first winners back in 1981 were a talent-packed Cambridge Footlights featuring Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Tony Slattery and Emma Thompson.
Other names catapaulted to fame by the award over the years include Steve Coogan, Jenny Eclair, The League of Gentlemen, Dylan Moran, Al Murray, Tim Key, and now Emmy-nominated Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd.
Last year the main prize was won by Ahir Shah, while Urooj Ashfaq took home the prize for Best Newcomer.
Meanwhile, the Panel Prize went to A Show for Gareth Richards - dedicated to raising money for the family of the comedian who tragically died in a car crash.
Now that there’s just a few days left of the Fringe, the 2024 shortlists have been revealed. Here’s who will be hoping to lift the trophies - and enjoy a big prize cheque - this weekend.
Who has been shortlisted for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards?
The shortlist for Best Show is as follows:
- Amy Gledhill: Make Me Look Fit On The Poster
- Catherine Bohart: Again, With Feelings
- Chris Cantrill: Easily Swayed
- Josh Glanc: Family Man
- Natalie Palamides: WEER
- Reuben Kaye: Live and Intimidating
- Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here
Who has been shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards?
The shortlist for Best Newcomer is as follows:
- Abby Wambaugh: The First 3 Minutes of 17 Shows
- Demi Adejuyigbe: Demi Adejuyigbe is going to to (1) Backflip
- Jack Skipper: Skint
- Jin Nao Li: Swimming in a Submarine
- Joe Kent-Walters: Joe Kent-Walters is Frankie Monroe: LIVE!!
What about the Panel Prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards?
No shortlist is published for the Panel Prize. The winner will be announced at the awards ceremony.
What do the winners get?
The winner of the Best Comedy Show receives a trophy and £10,000.
Both the Best Newcomer and the Panel Prize winner receive a trophy and £5,000.
When are the winners announced?
The 42nd Edinburgh Comedy Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 24.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.