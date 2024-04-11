Dara O'Briain has announced a work in progress show at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Last week saw more than 1,300 shows added to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe line-up - bringing the total to a headspinning 1,647.

They include some of the biggest names that are likely to sell out in advance - here are five it might be wise to snap up tickets for sooner rather than later.

Dara O’Briain: My Life Is a Work in Progress

Star comedians often come to Edinburgh to try out new material that will end up being toured around the world - and that’s what former Mock the Week host Dara O’Briain is doing. It comes just months after he completed a 173-night tour of his previous show, So, Where Were We?. He’s at the Assembly Rooms from August 12-25.

Nish Kumar: Nish, Don’t Kill My Vibe

Another work in progress at this year’s Fringe comes from political comedian Nish Kumar who, in this election year, promises to ‘kill the mood even further’. Expect extended rants about the state of the world that are as angry as they are funny. See him at the tiny Monkey Barrel Comedy Club from August 2-15 at the civilised time of 2.50pm.

Rose Matafeo: On and On and On

This New Zealand comedian was catapulted to fame when she won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for her show Horndog. Since then she’s created and starred in her own acclaimed sitcom Starstruck. Her new show is based on feeling “like you're meeting yourself again and again in a bad way” and is at the Pleasance Courtyard from August 9-25.

Sara Pascoe: I Am A Strange Gloop

The Great British Sewing Bee host is back in Edinburgh ‘after having two babies and very little sleep’, likening the stage of her life to caterpillars that ‘completely breaks down into goo before they become butterflies’. It’s another work in progress at the Monkey Barrel from August 1-9.

Bobby Davro: Everything Is Funny...If You Can Laugh At It