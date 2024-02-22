Five Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 shows you can already book - including Miriam Margolyes
Taking place from August 2-26, the world's largest arts festival will once again be turning Edinburgh's pubs, lecture theatres, attics and cellars into makeshift theatres and comedy clubs.
The full programme launch isn't until Wednesday, June 12, but the first 190 shows are now an sale.
Here are five that caught our eye.
Margolyes & Dickens: The Best Bits
The irrepressible Miriam Margolyes will be back in Edinburgh for the first time in 12 years with her show featuring a host of Charles Dickens' most colourful characters. She's been performing the author's work since 1989 so you're in safe hands - and there will be Q&A too. It will be at the Pleasance's EICC venue for nine days from August 7.
Fern Brady: I Gave You Milk To Drink
Bathgate comedian Fern Brady has enjoyed a remarkable rise to fame in recent years - both as a standup and as a bestselling author. She's bringing her new show to Edinburgh for enormous show at the Playhouse Theatre on August 22. The topic? "What happens when you get everything you want and it’s not enough? What if you want to run a small goat farm in rural Greece instead?"
Jessie Cave
Multitalented writer, performer, illustrator, standup and Harry Potter actor (she played Lavender Brown) Jessie Cave had a work in progress of this show at last year's Fringe. Fiercely personal, it takes an unwavering and very funny look at her own life, in particular her relationship with fellow comic Alfie Brown. At the Assembly Roxy from July 31-August 25.
Raymond Mearns
One of the most consistantly funny Scottish club comedians in the business, Raymond Means is making a welcome return to the Fringe at the Hootenannies venue just 12 months after having to cancel his entire run due to suffering a stroke. Expect that experience to be covered, as he finds humour in the darkest of places.
Colin Cloud: Consequences
"Your mind will be expanded and your perception forever transformed" is the modest promise from stage mentalist Colin Cloud, appearing at the Underbelly for a full Fringe run. His impressive skills saw him reach the semi-final of America's Got Talent, and you may also have seen him baffle and entertain on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.
