The two Jewish comedians, Rachel Creeger and Philip Simon, had their shows in Edinburgh scrapped.

The director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards has called for artists and audience members not to boycott venues which have scrapped shows by Jewish comedians, warning artists could suffer.

Nica Burns said the decision by Whistlebinkies and the Banshee Labyrinth to cancel shows by Rachel Creeger and Philip Simon was a “disaster for any act”.

Speaking at the annual Edinburgh Comedy Awards lunch in Edinburgh, Ms Burns said performers should not boycott venues and should instead “do your own thing and smash it”.

She said she did not want acts “to suffer negatively because of this” and pleaded with audience members “please do not boycott these venues”.

“We all understand what the founding principles of the Fringe are – it’s about welcoming everyone,” she said. “I never thought that we would have the kind of setback that we have seen this year. I am, of course, talking about Rachel Creeger and Philip Simon being kicked out of Whistlebinkies and The Banshee Labyrinth just before the festival started.”

Ms Burns said “unlike the big venues, there is not a lot of paperwork, but there is a fantastic and clear website” with guidelines for the free Fringe, under which both Ms Creeger and Mr Simon were due to perform, citing “concerns” about staff safety.

Nica Burns is director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Picture: Richard Davenport

A spokesperson for Banshee Labyrinth’s management claimed the venue “had a duty of care to our customers and staff members to review the political statements and opinions expressed by the performer”.

Ms Burns said: “On the website under the application section, the fourth bullet point says ‘once you have accepted an offer with us, that’s a firm commitment’.

“That gives the act permission to put the venue’s name as the location of their show in the Fringe programme. So what happened between the venues accepting these acts and them kicking them out? Both these comedians were known quantities, they played at these venues before. Someone took the decision to kick them out of their venues very close to the festival starting. It is a disaster for any act.

“But what happened next is what I love about the comedy community and it is a community. In this incredibly crowded festival, Rachel has found new venues and will now be performing at La Monde and Hoots, and Philip is going ahead with his children’s show.”

Ms Burns also paid tribute to the “extraordinary” support between comedians.

She said: “I am incredibly grateful for the support I have received from so many inside and outside the comedy industry and hope everyone performing in Edinburgh has a productive and safe month. For those who have suggested boycotts of the venues, I would ask fellow comics not to do anything to jeopardise your own shows.

