The risk of closing national galleries and shuttering wings of buildings “remains on the table”, the head of the National Galleries of Scotland has warned, as she revealed the organisation’s maintenance backlog costs have rocketed to more than £20 million.

Anne Lyden, director general of the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS), told Holyrood’s culture committee on Thursday the maintenance costs on the buildings used by the galleries had increased since the previous estimate of £17.5m in January.

Ms Lyden warned more galleries may need to be closed in future due to a lack of funds. NGS’ s Modern Two gallery was temporarily closed from autumn 2022 to spring 2023 as a cost-cutting measure as the National Galleries grappled with the impact of soaring energy costs.

Ms Lyden said: “I’m happy to say that we haven’t had to close any of our operations, we were successful in managing a balanced budget for this year. But we do have very valid concerns for ongoing years in terms of what we will be able to do.

“This is something that remains on the table and we have been honest and transparent with our colleagues as to the difficult financial situation we are in and encouraging everyone to be mindful of their budget management and accounting for that.”

Ms Lyden told MSPs that employer National Insurance increases and the Fair Work requirements had created £1.75m in additional costs. She said all of the organisation’s activities were funded through self generated income, sponsorship and fundraising.

She said: “With the budget we were allocated for this financial year, there was an increase of 9 per cent, which totalled 1.75m - so it’s gone.”

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art's Modern Two building was closed for a period amid soaring energy costs.

She said the organisation, which is responsible for more than 130,000 works of art, was trying to “move more into a commercial mindset and [create] opportunities to raise funds”.

“We know there will be a shortfall and are anticipating that,” she said. “The last thing we would want to do is have any closures, but I honestly can’t rule that out, particularly without knowing the budget for next year.”

She said major renovation work was needed, particularly on the main building on the Mound in Edinburgh.

“It's effectively our ageing estate,” she said. “Like many cultural bodies, in particular, the national collections, we are working in these amazing buildings, many that date from the 19th century, but they are not necessarily fit for the climate crisis in which we find ourselves.

“They're also using ageing systems, whether that's from gas boiler heating to needing electrical rewiring and repair. There’s a long list. We need about £4m a year in terms of tackling that backlog and last year we received £1.9m, so that accounts for the increase in the backlog.

“Our main gallery, the National Gallery on the Mound, is in need of support in terms of its fabric and infrastructure. There’s a real concern for addressing leakages, the plant system is not fit for purpose and thinking about future proofing the organisation, this is something that is quite critical.”

Ms Lyden said the galleries were “shovel ready” to start building their Art Works facility in Granton in Edinburgh’s north - and called for capital funding resources from the Scottish Government.

“We just need the funds to be able to literally break ground and get going,” she said. “We’re very much thinking about this as future proofing, not just for our organisation, but for the collection that it will contain for the people of Scotland.”

She added: “We want to be able to open that up to our audiences. [Also], to address the challenges at the Mound level gallery, we need to be able to safely store our collection.”

Also speaking to the committee, Alistair Mackie, chief executive of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO), called for government “match funding” for endowment funds, which he said was a model used successfully in the US.

He said he would like to set an initial target of £10m for the RSNO over three to five years, generating half a million to a million a year for the organisation.