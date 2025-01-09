Precious Scottish artworks at historic galleries face 'catastrophic' risk due to weather

The head of the National Galleries has spoken about the climate risks to the organisation’s prized collections

Urgent action is needed to protest some of Scotland's best-known art galleries from climate change amid fears that precious paintings could be damaged.

The National Galleries of Scotland runs four sites in Edinburgh. Picture: Neil Hanna

The National Galleries of Scotland has warned of the impact of a "dramatic shift" in weather patterns on its flagship sites in Edinburgh.

Some of the country's most important works of art are said to be at "high risk" because the National Galleries cannot afford to put proper protection measures in place.

New exhibition spaces dedicated to showcasing Scottish art treasures opened at the National Gallery in Edinburgh in September 2023. Picture: Neil Hanna

Director-general Anne Lyden has told MSPs that partial or full closures could be rolled out within months across the four sites run by the National Galleries, which attract more than 2.4 million visitors a year, unless it secures significant new investment to secure the future of its collection.

Work by the Seoul-born artist Do Ho Suh was previously showcased by the National Galleries of Scotland at its Modern One gallery in Edinburgh. Picture: Neil Hanna

She has described the Scottish Government's pledge to provide an additional £34m for culture in the next financial year as "too little, too late", and revealed the National Galleries' share would only help it meet increased staffing costs.

The National Galleries has warned there is now more risk of a “catastrophic incident” at one of its buildings was “at a critical level never seen before”.

The National Gallery is based on The Mound in Edinburgh.

It has warned that at least £40m is needed to carry out urgent maintenance, repairs and "weather-proofing" work across the National, Portrait and two Modern attractions, as well as three storage facilities in the city, over the next decade.

The organisation has also admitted it cannot afford to start on a long-awaited new storage facility and visitor centre in the Granton area, which it is hoping the Scottish Government will bankroll.

Ms Lyden said The Art Works project, which is intended to house around 97 per cent of the National Galleries' collection, will be "future-proofed" for the climate crisis.

She was addressing Holyrood's culture committee on Thursday after the National Galleries, which is responsible for more than 130,000 works of art, raised the prospect of having to start closing down its attractions.

It has suggested it may have to roll out "seismic changes" across its estate, which dates back to the mid-19th century, to help safeguard the future of its collection. Its Modern Two gallery was temporarily closed from autumn 2022 to spring 2023 as a cost-cutting measure as the National Galleries grappled with the impact of soaring energy costs.

Ms Lyden told MSPs: "We are definitely facing some very unpalatable options this year. In order for us to balance our budget, because we have a deficit this year, we are going to be faced with very difficult choices.

"We are actively looking at what that means. Does it mean a change in our opening hours for the public? We are currently open seven days a week from 10am-5pm.

Is it a day closure? Is it closures around multiple sites? Is it even going to the far extreme of a complete permanent closure of one of our buildings?

"If we cannot afford to upkeep the fabric of these listed buildings, then we are at risk. We are risking colleagues, we are risking the collection and we are risking the public. I cannot take that risk."

Ms Lyden said £17.4m worth of work was needed to address the "imminent risk" to the collection. which included the increasing need to "weather-proof" its buildings.

She said: "With the climate crisis, we are seeing weather patterns we have never seen before. As much as our buildings have lasted this long, there has been such a dramatic shift.

"We need that investment now. There hasn't been the investment over time. It really is at a crisis point. I'm here telling you that something needs to be done. There has to be an intervention. This collection belongs to the people of Scotland. That is what at risk.

"We have mitigations that we have put forward. The Art Works project is a solution that will help.