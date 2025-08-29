Drawings have revealed extra additions that were once considered for the National Gallery in Edinburgh.

It is one of Edinburgh’s much-loved architectural triumphs - a sprawling art gallery in the heart of the Scottish capital that this year marks 175 years since the laying of its foundation stone.

Now, the anniversary of the National Gallery has been celebrated with the release of original building plans showing an unusual - and never realised - addition was once proposed.

A design for the proposed National Gallery and Academy Buildings on the Mound, produced in 1850. | HES/City of Edinburgh Council

The plans, produced by Robert. F. Gourlay from 1850, show underground baths and plunge pools incorporated beneath the gallery - an addition considered during the initial planning phase.

The drawing, which was held in the Historic Environment Scotland (HES) collection, also shows the elevation of the terrace. The baths were considered for the basement - the same area where the revamped Scottish galleries were opened at the National in September 2023.

The plan shows separate male and female plunge pools, baths and dressing rooms. There are also “lodgings for the keeper of the women’s and men’s baths” designated.

Drawing showing the elevation of the terrace to Waverley Bridge, as well as the planned baths. Picture: HES/City of Edinburgh Council | HES/City of Edinburgh Council

According to the drawing, the male and female areas would have been separated by a 7ft wall. All the pools would have been heated.

Anne Lyden, director-general of the National Galleries of Scotland, said: “It is fascinating to look back on these old plans from 175 years ago and see where we started and where we are now.

“While the building stands true to its original design on the outside, we have continued to adapt inside, making Scotland’s world-class collection of art more accessible than ever before.

“We continue to hold those ideals of the original founders, that art can be transformative to people’s health and wellbeing. We put this at the heart of everything we do, with the galleries free-to-visit seven days a week and ensuring we make art work for everyone.

“We also continue to grow the visitor experience at the National. In 2023 we opened the Scottish galleries at the National, transforming the visitor experience with 12 new breath-taking accessible spaces dedicated to showcasing the very best historic Scottish art.

“Whether exploring the galleries with friends, stopping off in the café, or entertaining the family with new trails, audio guides and events, there is something for everyone to discover at the National ... although maybe not swimming pools.”

The plan was produced alongside designs by Royal Scottish Academy treasurer Thomas Hamilton. However, Scottish architect William Henry Playfair was ultimately commissioned to prepare final designs for the National building.

It would take nearly five years for Playfair’s appointment due to arguments between the members of the Board and the Royal Scottish Academy around how the building should look. Some argued at the time the building could destroy the natural beauty of the city centre.

Playfair’s original designs had included more grand additions, with towers proposed for the corners of the building’s transverse central block. This proposal was later abandoned due to financial concerns.

The National was officially opened on March 24, 1859 - nine years after the foundation stone was laid.