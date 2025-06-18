The best YA fiction for the summer break

A romantic comedy set during a zombie apocalypse, a dragon-slaying saga and a tale of teens in the Blitz are among this summer’s best reads for young adults, writes Liam McCallum

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We kick off summer 2025 with shambling, flesh-eating zombies in Poppy T Perry’s coming of age story Dead Real (Uclanpublishing, £8.99). Nora Inkwell is a self-confessed horror movie nerd. She is also in love with her best friend Ruby, which would be fine, if the dead hadn’t begun rising up to devour the living just as she was about to declare her feelings… In a desperate bid to find fellow survivors and avoid succumbing to the zombie hordes, Nora relies upon her horror movie knowledge while wrestling with her feelings for Ruby; why can’t the apocalypse be easy?! An an action packed and pacy rom-zom-com with laugh-out-loud moments, tenderness and some genuine chills.

Dead Real | Contributed

Amy Kaufman and Meagan Spooner’s genre-defying, gender bending Lady’s Knight (Electric Monkey £9.99) follows the sharp-tongued and fiercely independent Lady Isobelle of Avington as she is offered as the unwilling prize in Darkhaven Castle’s annual Tournament of the Dragonslayers. Meanwhile Gwen, the daughter of a local blacksmith, has always dreamt of becoming a sword wielding knight. A quirk of fate brings the two together and they quickly hatch a cunning plan: Gwen will disguise herself as a nobleman, enter the tournament, flip dragon slaying conventions on their heads and save Isobelle from a forced marriage - what could possibly go wrong? A hilarious and heartfelt feminist revision of familiar medieval legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Edinburgh International Book Festival 2025: Fiction Highlights

Geraldine McCaughrean’s explosive World War Two novel Under A Fire-Red Sky (Usborne, £8.99) explores the harsh reality of being young in 1940s London. Set during The Blitz, it follows four teenage friends as they navigate adolescence and the daily fight for survival in their war-torn city. Having evaded evacuation, their bonds deepen as they encounter hope, love and loss during the very darkest of times. In short, punchy chapters, McCaughrean captures both the horrors of war and the importance of friendship.

Under a Fire-Red Sky | Contributed

Technology’s great… until it isn’t, as we find out in Josh Silver’s new thriller Traumaland (Rock The Boat, £8.99). Following a near-fatal car crash, 17-year-old Eli has been emotionally distant from friends and family and as the anniversary of the accident approaches he stumbles upon Traumaland, an underground club where people experience virtual reality simulations of nightmarish scenarios. At first Eli feels that this could be his ticket to finally coming to terms with his trauma, but things take a dark turn when he begins uncovering secrets that blur the line between reality and illusion. Silver paints a richly detailed picture of an alarmingly relatable world, examining how people cope with trauma in a digital age.

Augmented | Contributed

Set in a near-future London, Augmented by Kenechi Udogu (Faber, £8.99) follows 16-year-old Akaego as her fairly normal life is turned upside down upon discovering that she has a rare gift – she can project vocal frequencies that accelerate plant growth. In order to maintain a utopian existence in a world where extreme weather makes every day a bitter challenge, society has turned to surgical enhancements in order to ensure its survival, and Akaego finds herself suddenly thrust into a prestigious academy to nurture her gift. However, as an underground anti-enhancement rebellion gains traction and the sinister truth about augmentation is made known, she choose whether to embrace her supposed destiny or stand with those trying to abolish the enhancement movement for good. A gripping tale of self discovery, political conspiracy and ethical uses of technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad