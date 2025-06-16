Edinburgh International Book Festival 2025: Fiction Highlights

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been 12 long years since Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie last published a novel, but the reviews for Dream Count are so glowing that it seems it’s been worth the wait. One of the stars of festival’s Front List, she will be appearing (19 August) on stage at the McEwan Hall, when an appropriately large audience will be able to find out why, according to one review, “nothing less than the whole female experience” is within the scope of her new book.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie PIC: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Ian McEwan (no relation) is a welcome repeat visitor to the festival, and has in the past discussed the difficulty of novelists tackling such a diffuse topic as climate change. On the festival’s last day (24 August) Kirsty Wark may be able to draw him out on why he has returned to the subject in his next novel, What We Can Know, out in September.

Ian McEwan PIC: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images for BFI

Also on the McEwan Hall stage, Maggie O’Farrell (15 August) will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of publishing her debut novel, After You’d Gone. Festival director Jenny Niven will chair the event – and might even get some of the skinny on the filming of Hamnet by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, starring Paul Mescal as Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as Anne Hathaway.

Maggie O'Farrell PIC: Dasha Tenditna

Back in the Futures Institute, Abdulrazak Gurnah will be discussing Theft, his first novel since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021 (10 August), while Australia’s Michelle de Kretser – winner of her country’s Stella award only a fortnight ago for Theory and Practice, her genre-bending “fictional memoir” – makes her festival debut (16 August). The following day, our own genre-bender Ali Smith will be discussing her dystopian book Gliff, which de Krester herself has hailed as “an irresistible invitation to rethink and reword our way to a truly brave new world”.

What else? If you’re looking for the best of Irish fiction, check out Eimear McBride (21 August) and Colum McCann (18 August); for French, see if Laurent Binet (19 August) can interest you in his epistolary detective story featuring half the artists in the Renaissance; work out if Daniel Kehlmann (9 August) deserves his reputation as the leading German novelist of his generation or why Javier Cercas (19 August) – highly regarded by our own Allan Massie – has long enjoyed similar status in Spain.

I’ve only room to cram in a few more favourites, but it’s impossible to leave out two great double-bills – Alan Hollinghurst appearing alongside Tash Aw (9 August) and Natasha Brown with Hari Kunzru (22 August) or last year’s Man Booker winner Samantha Harvey (14 August). The festival’s first Thursday is probably the best day to see Scottish writers, as Ewan Morrison, Doug Johnstone, Chris Brookmyre and Denise Mina are all there to talk about their latest novels (Brookmyre’s 30th, Mina’s 20th) at separate events.