Children's books: the best new releases for the summer holidays

From plucky bats to epic facts, there’s something for everyone in this selection of summer reading from Clare Fulton and Ruth Boreham

Ages 0-5

Basil Dreams Big by Lu Fraser (Simon & Schuster £7.99) is a charming, clever rhyming story with a positive message about keeping going when things don’t seem to be working out and also pushing yourself to make an effort for others. Basil is a bat who doesn’t believe he can fly. Repeated attempts have resulted in miserable failure, but when a violent storm puts his friend Moth at risk, Basil finds the strength to do what needs to be done and fly his friend to safety. A joyful read with funny, endearing illustrations by Sarah Warburton.

Basil Dreams Big | Contributed

Where Did She Go? by Cariad Lloyd (Hodder Children’s Books £12.99) has poignant and touching illustrations by Tom Percival and is a beautiful reflection on a precious relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter. When Grandma dies people use all kinds of expressions and terminology to explain her absence, but it is only when Mum realises that her daughter is looking for her “lost” grandparent that they have a conversation about what it means to die and reach the shared understanding that, while Grandma is no longer physically present, to love and to have known her love is the most special thing of all.

Where Did She Go? | Contributed

Once I was A Tree by Eoin McLaughlin (Nosy Crow £12.99) is a fabulous picture book explaining how trees are grown from seed and transformed into magical books containing the stories we read, enjoy and cherish. Perfect for all book lovers, this one has enchanting illustrations by Guilherme Karsten and while informative it also has a quirky sense of humour.

An illustration from Once I Was A Tree | Contributed

I’m Going to Make a Friend by Darren Chetty (Little Tiger £12.99) introduces children to the steps involved and things to be considered in forging positive relationships and building and sharing friendships. With gorgeous pictures by Sandhya Prabhat this is a delightful read, encouraging young children to think in simple language about the wants and needs of others as well as their own likes and dislikes. - CF

Ages 6-8

In Supa Nova by Chanté Timothy (Nosy Crow, £8.99), Nova is a scientist with her own secret lab who is determined to use her genius to invent something to get rid of all the plastic pollution in the world. The trouble comes when Chomp, her invention, gets out of control and eats everything in sight, growing with every bite. Will Nova and her sister be able to stop him? This is a funny and energetic graphic novel, with bright and bold illustrations featuring a fierce, confident and funny protagonist. It also comes with step-by-step guides showing how to draw your very own Supa Nova and Chomp and extra information on the science behind plastic pollution.

Supa Nova | Contributed

Did you know that some humpback whales use mountains in the ocean (seamounts) to navigate on their long migrations? Or that a Victorian inventor created a device using leeches to predict when a storm was coming? These are just two of the incredible facts that fill the pages of Epic FACTopia!: Follow the Trail of 400 Extreme Facts by Rose Davidson, illustrated by Andy Smith (What on Earth Publishing Ltd, £10.99). Each fact is linked to the next so you can go through the pages following that trail – or follow one of the other branches that take you to different but still connected facts. From geography to transport to deadly animals, weird laws, stunts, food and more, there is something here for everyone (and a handy contents page/index if you’re looking for something specific). The facts are short and easy to read, with much to visually explore as well, making it a great book for children who are moving beyond picture books. - RB

Ages 9-12

In The House at the Edge of the World by Nadine Aisha Jassat, illustrated by Flavia Sorrantino (Orion Children’s Books, £8.99) Amal and her family lose their home but then receive a mysterious letter telling them of a house they have inherited from a relative no one has heard of before. Just as they are settling into their new life, however, two people arrive who claim the house is theirs and say they are going to destroy it. Can Amal learn not to listen to her Thinking Thoughts (anxiety), unravel the secrets of the house, and save it in time? Written in beautiful verse, this is a story that explores family, mental health, belonging and the importance of words.

Humorous and empowering, Botticelli’s Apprentice: A Graphic Novel by Ursula Murray Husted (Quill Tree Books, £10.99) tells the story of Mella, who looks after chickens but wants to become an apprentice to the famous painter Botticelli, something girls are not allowed to do in 15th century Florence. There is so much to see in this book that you could read it again and again and spot something new every time. With “Art Notes” at the back, explaining some of the real history behind the tale, it would also make a great starting point for classroom activities.

Incredible Journeys: Discovery, Adventure, Danger, Endurance by explorer Levison Wood, illustrated by Sam Brewster (Hodder Children’s Books, £10.99) showcases 20 epic expeditions. Brewster brings them to life with a map of each journey and cultural details of that region, and throughout the book Levison shares his own experiences, and also those of other adventurers outside of the 20 epic expeditions. It’s not just the usual men rounded up here either – it is great to see many women mentioned as well. With a page which tells you “how to be an explorer”, perhaps this book will inspire your child to start exploring the world around them, near or far. - RB

