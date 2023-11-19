With the arrival of free audiobooks for Spotify Premium members, we look at five titles under 15 hours long which you can stream.

Guenther Steiner, the Haas F1 team principal, narrates the audiobook of his memoir Surviving to Drive which is available on Spotify.

If you're looking to make the most of Spotify expanding access to their library of audiobooks, we can help.

Previously, if you wanted to listen to audiobooks on Spotify you would have to purchase each title individually. However, as of October, Premium Subscribers are now able to listen to up to fifteen hours of audiobooks per month.

To help you take advantage, here are five audiobooks on Spotify which are under 15 hours long.

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Written by Jennette McCurdy, an actress known for her roles in Nickelodeon shows such as iCarly and Sam & Cat, I’m Glad My Mom Died is a memoir of her struggles as a former child actor, whose overbearing mother took control of her life. Narrated by McCurdy herself, the bestseller is refreshingly honest and full of dark humour.

Length: 6 hours 26 minutes

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

The first in Richard Osman’s bestselling series, The Thursday Murder Club audiobook is narrated by Lesley Manville, with an exclusive Q&A between Osman and Marian Keyes. It follows a group of friends who enjoy investigating unsolved murders – until one arrives on their doorstep.

Length: 12 hours 25 minutes

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Narrated by Indira Varma, an actress known for roles in Game of Thrones and Luther, this take on Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice is absolutely worthy of taking up the majority of your listening hours for the month.

Length: 13 hours 27 minutes

Surviving to Drive by Guenther Steiner

One of the most prominent figures in motor racing, Guenther Steiner – in his own words and voice – shares his brutally honest account of the reality behind running a Formula 1 team.

Length: 7 hours 40 minutes

The Whisper Man by Alex North

Audiobooks are an excellent medium for horror novels, with The Whisper Man by Alex North a prime example. Narrated by Christopher Eccleston, who helps ground the story, this audiobook centres on Tom, a grieving father, whose son Jake becomes the target of a killer who was long thought captured.