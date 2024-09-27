Leith-born Irvine Welsh is one of Scotland’s most popular authors, having short to fame with his debut novel Trainspotting in 1993.

He published his 14th novel, Resolution, earlier this year and has also written, or co-written, a further six books of short stories, 10 screeplays and three stage plays.

Many of his books have been turned into films, including two Trainspotting movies, Filth, The Acid House and Ecstasy.

And when he’s not writing he’s also dabbled in directing and is an in-demand DJ.

To mark his 66th birthday, which he celebrated today (September 27) here are a few words of wisdom from the man himself.

1 . Irvine Welsh on...Leith "When you grow up in a place, you always think it's mundane. Then you travel around and live in different places, and you realise that you've got it the wrong way 'round."

2 . Irvine Welsh on...the 1990s "The '90s was a decade of mundane market-consumer nothingness where there was nothing coming up from the streets; you just had someone in an office deciding what was cool."

3 . Irvine Welsh on...the advice he gives to young writers "I think young writers should get other degrees first, social sciences, arts degrees or even business degrees. What you learn is research skills, a necessity because a lot of writing is about trying to find information."

4 . Irvine Welsh on...Scotland "It's part of me, Scotland. I'm still immersed in it even though I am not there."