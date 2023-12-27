When it comes to the popularity of books, we're all aware of the best-seller lists that tell us how many copies have been sold.
But in this digital age many of us consume novels digitally on an e-reader or by listening on audiobook.
Amazon is the market leader when it comes to such matters - with its hugely-popular Kindle and Audible platforms.
So we thought it would be interesting to look at which books were most read in 2023, taking account of these new ways to enjoy storytelling.
These are the top 10 - and they're pretty different from the traditional best-sellers of the year, which you can see here.
1. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by J.K. Rowling
The popularity of J.K. Rowling's boy wizard shows no sign of waning - all seven of the Harry Potter books are in the top 10, led by the fifth in the series. "Dark times have come to Hogwarts. After the Dementors' attack on his cousin Dudley, Harry Potter knows that Voldemort will stop at nothing to find him. There are many who deny the Dark Lord's return, but Harry is not alone: a secret order gathers at Grimmauld Place to fight against the dark forces. Harry must allow Professor Snape to teach him how to protect himself from Voldemort's savage assaults on his mind. But they are growing stronger by the day and Harry is running out of time..."
2. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling
The fourth book in the Harry Potter epic is the second most read of the year. "The Triwizard Tournament is to be held at Hogwarts. Only wizards who are over seventeen are allowed to enter - but that doesn't stop Harry dreaming that he will win the competition. Then at Hallowe'en, when the Goblet of Fire makes its selection, Harry is amazed to find his name is one of those that the magical cup picks out. He will face death-defying tasks, dragons, and dark wizards, but with the help of his best friends, Ron and Hermione, he might just make it through - alive!"
3. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling
The Harry Potter book completes our top three most read titles of 2023. "Harry Potter has never even heard of Hogwarts when the letters start dropping on the doormat at number four, Privet Drive. Addressed in green ink on yellowish parchment with a purple seal, they are swiftly confiscated by his grisly aunt and uncle. Then, on Harry's eleventh birthday, a great beetle-eyed giant of a man called Rubeus Hagrid bursts in with some astonishing news: Harry Potter is a wizard, and he has a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. An incredible adventure is about to begin!"
4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows by J.K. Rowling
The seventh and final Harry Potter book comes fourth. "As he climbs into the sidecar of Hagrid's motorbike and takes to the skies, leaving Privet Drive for the last time, Harry Potter knows that Lord Voldemort and the Death Eaters are not far behind. The protective charm that has kept Harry safe until now is broken, but he cannot keep hiding. The Dark Lord is breathing fear into everything Harry loves and to stop him Harry will have to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes. The final battle must begin - Harry must stand and face his enemy..."