From recipe and self-help books, to crime novels and biographies, this year's top selling books are a varied bunch.
So if you are looking for a stocking filler this Christmas, these are all gifts that have met with the approval of millions of readers.
1. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
The book that everybody was talking about in 2023 inevitable tops the charts. "For the first time, Prince Harry tells his own story, chronicling his journey with raw, unflinching honesty. A landmark publication, Spare is full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
2. Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book by Nathan Anthony
A genuine publishing phenomenon, this is the biggest-selling slow cooker recipe book of all time. "Nathan Anthony, the home cook with over 3 million followers, shares delicious and easy home-style recipes that can all be made in your slow cooker while you get on with your day. Calorie-counted and perfect for anyone enjoying a slimming lifestyle or following a diet programme, satisfying, flavourful food has never been so easy and affordable."
3. Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book by Nathan Anthony
Not content with cornering the market on slow cookers, Nathan Anthony did the same for trendy air fryers. "Whether you're an air fryer fanatic or new to these time- and money-saving appliances, hugely popular healthy-eating platform, Bored of Lunch, will revolutionise your cooking packed with recipes that are quick, healthy and completely delicious."
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
Assisted by a major Apple TV series starring Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry was the best selling work of fiction in 2023. "Chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, she would be the first to point out that there is no such thing. But it's the early 1960s and her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute take a very unscientific view of equality. Forced to leave her job at the institute, she soon finds herself the reluctant star of America's most beloved cooking show, Supper at Six."