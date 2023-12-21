4 . Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Assisted by a major Apple TV series starring Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry was the best selling work of fiction in 2023. "Chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, she would be the first to point out that there is no such thing. But it's the early 1960s and her all-male team at Hastings Research Institute take a very unscientific view of equality. Forced to leave her job at the institute, she soon finds herself the reluctant star of America's most beloved cooking show, Supper at Six."