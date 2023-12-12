Five of the best Scottish crime books of 2023 - including Val McDermid

Val McDermid released her latest novel following the adventures of DCI Karen Pirie this year.

This week saw the release of a trailer for the latest television adaptation of Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus character - with the new series starring Outlander's Richard Rankin (no relation) hitting the small screen next year.

Scotland has always punched above its weight when it comes to crime novels - with so-called Tartan Noir read by millions around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are five of the best latest additions to the genre released this year.

Val McDermid: Past Lying

The seventh in the series of DCI Karen Pirie novels written by Scotland's Queen of Crime is a twisty tale set in Edinburgh during lockdown, when nobody is allowed out for more than an hour. A source at the National Library of Scotland finds some intriguing documents in the archive of a deceased crime novelist - material which seems to related to an unsolved murder case.

Callum McSorley: Squeaky Clean

This blackly-comic tale won the prestigious McIlvanney Prize Scottish Crime Book of the Year - not bad going for a debut novelist. Introducing the memorable character of DI Ally McCoist, who is used to people making fun of her name, it sees an unfortunate car wash owner get tangled up in Glasgow's organised crime scene.

Kate Foster: The Maiden

Written by another first time author, this historical novel won the Bloody Scotland Scottish Crime Debut of the Year. Inspired by real-life events, the story is set in the 17th century and concerns a respectable noblewoman accused of the shocking murder of her lover. It's ingeniously told through chapters narrated alternately by the accused and her husband's mistress.

Denise Mina: The Second Murderer

Something a bit different, this book sees Denise Mina become the first female author to take on Philip Marlowe - Raymond Chandler's hard-boiled Los Angeles private detective. She's been widely praised for the story about a missing Beveley Hill heiress, bringing a female viewpoint to a character with a reputation for misogyny.

Ambrose Parry: Voices of the Dead