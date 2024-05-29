Since publishing his first book featuring Inspector John Rebus, Knots and Crosses, in 1987 Ian Rankin has become one of the world’s leading crime writers.
To date the Fife-born author has published 25 novels, two short-story collections, one original graphic novel, one novella, and a non-fiction book - earning him a host of awards and a Knighthood.
This year has already seen a new six part BBC series featuring his most famous creation, simply entitled Rebus, and his latest book Midnight & Blue will be released later in 2024.
Rankin is hugely popular on leading book website Goodreads, with an average score of 3.96 out of five over 503,752 ratings and 29,350 reviews.
But which of his books are readers’ favourites? Here are the top 11.
1. A Heart Full Of Headstones
With an average rating of 4.21 from 11,387 reviews, A Heart Full Of Headstones - the 24th book in the Rebus series - is Ian Rankin's best reviewed novel online. "John Rebus stands accused: the once legendary detective is on trial, facing the rest of his life behind bars. How does a hero turn villain? Or have times changed, and the rules with them? Detective Inspector Siobhan Clarke tackles Edinburgh's most explosive case in years, as a corrupt cop harbouring huge secrets goes missing. But is her loyalty to the police or the public? And who can she trust when nobody is truly innocent - including her former mentor Rebus - and a killer walks among them? As the time comes to choose sides, it becomes clear: after a lifetime of lies, the truth will break your heart..."
2. Even Dog In The Wild
Second place goes to the 20th book in the Rebus saga - Even Dogs In The Wild - with an average rating of 4.20 from 13,869 reviews. "Retirement doesn't suit John Rebus. He wasn't made for hobbies, holidays or home improvements. Being a cop is in his blood. So when DI Siobhan Clarke asks for his help on a case, Rebus doesn't need long to consider his options. Clarke's been investigating the death of a senior lawyer whose body was found along with a threatening note. On the other side of Edinburgh, Big Ger Cafferty - Rebus's long-time nemesis - has received an identical note and a bullet through his window. Now it's up to Clarke and Rebus to connect the dots and stop a killer."
3. Saints of The Shadow Bible
With an average rating of 4.14 from 13,405 reviews the 19th Rebus book takes the last podium spot. Saints of The Shadow Bible was originally published in 2013. "Rebus is back on the force, albeit with a demotion and a chip on his shoulder. A 30-year-old case is being reopened, and Rebus's team from back then is suspected of foul play. With Malcolm Fox as the investigating officer, are the past and present about to collide in a shocking and murderous fashion? And does Rebus have anything to hide? His old colleagues called themselves 'the Saints', and swore a bond on something called 'the Shadow Bible'. But times have changed and the crimes of the past may not stay hidden much longer, especially with a referendum on Scottish independence just around the corner. Who are the saints and who are the sinners? And can the one ever become the other?"
4. A Song For The Dark Times
The 23rd in the Rebus series takes fourth spot. Published in 2020, A Song For The Dark Times had an average 4.13 rating from 18,813 reviews. "When his daughter Samantha calls in the dead of night, John Rebus knows it's not good news. Her husband has been missing for two days. Rebus fears the worst - and knows from his lifetime in the police that his daughter will be the prime suspect. He wasn't the best father - the job always came first - but now his daughter needs him more than ever. But is he going as a father or a detective? As he leaves at dawn to drive to the windswept coast - and a small town with big secrets - he wonders whether this might be the first time in his life where the truth is the one thing he doesn't want to find..."