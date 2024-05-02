Ian Rankin is never short of something interesting to say.Ian Rankin is never short of something interesting to say.
Ian Rankin in Quotes: Here are 13 funny and insightful things the Rebus writer has said - from writing to rock

Will a new Rebus television series hitting screens this week, we’re looking at the wit and wisdom of the man who dreamed up the iconic character.

By David Hepburn
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:35 BST

Born in Cardenden, in Fife, Ian Rankin was educated at Beath High School before studying literature at the University of Edinburgh.

He had a variety of jobs before becoming a full-time writer, with his first book featuring Inspector John Rebus, Knots and Crosses, published in 1987 (his first novel, The Flood, was published the year before).

He’s now one of Britain’s bestselling writers, with 25 novels, two short-story collections, one original graphic novel, one novella, and a non-fiction book under his belt to date - earning him a host of awards and a Knighthood.

His latest Rebus book, Midnight & Blue, will be released later this year, and the character will be appearing in a six part BBC series, simply entitled Rebus, later this month.

Here are 13 of the author’s most memorable quotes.

1. Ian Rankin...on alternative careers

2. Ian Rankin on...friends

3. Ian Rankin on...plot

4. Ian Rankin on...Rebus

