Born in Cardenden, in Fife, Ian Rankin was educated at Beath High School before studying literature at the University of Edinburgh.
He had a variety of jobs before becoming a full-time writer, with his first book featuring Inspector John Rebus, Knots and Crosses, published in 1987 (his first novel, The Flood, was published the year before).
He’s now one of Britain’s bestselling writers, with 25 novels, two short-story collections, one original graphic novel, one novella, and a non-fiction book under his belt to date - earning him a host of awards and a Knighthood.
His latest Rebus book, Midnight & Blue, will be released later this year, and the character will be appearing in a six part BBC series, simply entitled Rebus, later this month.
Here are 13 of the author’s most memorable quotes.