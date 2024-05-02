Born in Cardenden, in Fife, Ian Rankin was educated at Beath High School before studying literature at the University of Edinburgh.

He had a variety of jobs before becoming a full-time writer, with his first book featuring Inspector John Rebus, Knots and Crosses, published in 1987 (his first novel, The Flood, was published the year before).

He’s now one of Britain’s bestselling writers, with 25 novels, two short-story collections, one original graphic novel, one novella, and a non-fiction book under his belt to date - earning him a host of awards and a Knighthood.

His latest Rebus book, Midnight & Blue, will be released later this year, and the character will be appearing in a six part BBC series, simply entitled Rebus, later this month.

Here are 13 of the author’s most memorable quotes.

1 . Ian Rankin...on alternative careers "I am, of course, a frustrated rock star - I'd much rather be a rock star than a writer. Or own a record shop. Still, it's not a bad life, is it? You just sit at a computer and make stuff up."

2 . Ian Rankin on...friends "I don't have many friends. It's not because I'm a misanthrope. It's because I'm reserved. I'm self-contained. I get all my adventures in my head when I'm writing my books."

3 . Ian Rankin on...plot "The most difficult part of any crime novel is the plotting. It all begins simply enough, but soon you're dealing with a multitude of linked characters, strands, themes and red herrings - and you need to try to control these unruly elements and weave them into a pattern."