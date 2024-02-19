Stars from around the world graced the red carpet last night at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards.
They may celebrate the best of film and television, but the Baftas also provide audiences the opportunity to lay their eyes upon some showstopping moments in fashion.
Scottish actor David Tennant played host for the evening, which saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things take home plenty of awards during the ceremony while others - such as Barbie - were left disappointed.
With performances from the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a surprise appearance from Michael J Fox, there were plenty of exciting moments to witness on top of all the glitz and glam.
Here are 34 pictures of the best-dressed guests at the 2024 Baftas.