2024 BAFTAs: 34 of the best dressed celebrities at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards

From Michael J Fox to Emma Stone, here are 34 images from the 2024 Bafta Film Awards.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:19 GMT

Stars from around the world graced the red carpet last night at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards.

They may celebrate the best of film and television, but the Baftas also provide audiences the opportunity to lay their eyes upon some showstopping moments in fashion.

Scottish actor David Tennant played host for the evening, which saw Oppenheimer and Poor Things take home plenty of awards during the ceremony while others - such as Barbie - were left disappointed.

With performances from the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a surprise appearance from Michael J Fox, there were plenty of exciting moments to witness on top of all the glitz and glam.

Here are 34 pictures of the best-dressed guests at the 2024 Baftas.

Dua Lipa attends the 2024 Bafta Film Awards

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends the 2024 Bafta Film Awards

2024 Bafta host David Tennant with his wife Georgia.

2. David and Georgia Tennant

2024 Bafta host David Tennant with his wife Georgia.

Saltburn screenwriter Emerald Fennell, right, and actress Carey Mulligan, left, pose on the red carpet upon arrival.

3. Emerald Fennell and Carey Mulligan

Saltburn screenwriter Emerald Fennell, right, and actress Carey Mulligan, left, pose on the red carpet upon arrival.

Lashana Lynch poses on the Bafta red carpet.

4. Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch poses on the Bafta red carpet.

