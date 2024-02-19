The BAFTA awards 2024 saw a host of Hollywood stars cross the pond to take in the ceremony at London's Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall after Britain honoured the best in film from the past 12 months.

With performances from Sophie Ellis Bextor and a surprise appearance from US acting legend Michael J. Fox, it was another night to savour following one of cinema's most successful years for film. With Scottish favourite and Dr Who icon David Tennant in the hosting seat, film fans were treated to a stunning evening of glitz and glamour as the likes of Oppenheimer, The Zone Of Interest and The Holdovers went head to head for the biggest awards of the night.

Both Poor Things and Oppenheimer took home the most awards on the night with both films taken home a host of BAFTA trophies, however, there'll be disappointment for cinema's biggest box office hit Barbie, which left the ceremony without picking up a single win despite a number of nominations.

Saltburn was also left without an award, despite its viral success and iconic final scene which promoted the performance from Sophie Ellis Bextor, though Christopher Nolan will have certainly drove home a happy man after seeing his biopic on Robert J. Oppenheimer dominate - and he will hope to repeat the trick at next month's Oscars in Los Angeles.

Want to know who won what? Here is a full list of the BAFTA 2024 award winners:

EE Rising Star Award - Mia McKenna-Bruce

Best British short film - Jellyfish and Lobster

Best British short animation - Crab Day

Best special visual effects - Poor Things

Best sound - The Zone Of Interest

Best production design - Poor Things

Best original score - Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hair - Poor Things

Best costume design - Poor Things

Best editing - Oppenheimer

Best cinematography - Oppenheimer

Best casting - The Holdovers

Best supporting actor - Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best supporting actress - Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best leading actor - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best leading actress - Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best adapted screenplay - American Fiction

Best original screenplay - Anatomy Of A Fall

Best director - Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best animated film - The Boy and The Heron

Best documentary - 20 Days In Mariupol

Best film not in the English language - The Zone Of Interest

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

Outstanding British film - The Zone Of Interest