Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II received 11 nominations, with North Sea set horror Still Wakes The Deep also among top nominees.

The nominees for the 2025 Bafta Games Awards are out, with Hellblade 2 leading the pack.

The most nominated title is action-adventure game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which received 11 nods, with eight nominations each going to 3D platformer Astro Bot and oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep.

Made by developer The Chinese Room, the North Sea-set title has been nominated for prizes including British Game and Narrative. In addition, Scottish actors Karen Dunbar and Michael Abubakar have each been nominated for Performer In A Supporting Role with the game’s lead Alec Newman up for Performer In A Leading Role.

Other games nominated during the 2025 Bafta Games Awards include A Highland Song, Balatro, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Thank Goodness You’re Here!. In addition, Wilbert Roget II has been nominated in the Music category twice for his work on Helldivers 2 and Star Wars: Outlaws, respectively.

The prestigious awards recognise the best talent in the games industry, with the ceremony to take place in London on Tuesday, April 8.

Without further ado, here are all of the 2025 Bafta Games Awards nominees.

Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Artistic Achievement

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Harold Halibut

Neva

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

Audio Achievement

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

Still Wakes The Deep

Best Game

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

British Game

A Highland Song

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paper Trail

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Debut Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Evolving Game

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV Online

No Man’s Sky

Sea Of Thieves

Vampire Survivors

World of Warcraft

Family Game

Astro Bot

Cat Quest 3

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Game Beyond Entertainment

Botany Manor

Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales Of Kenzera: ZAU

Tetris Forever

Vampire Therapist

Game Design

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Tactical Breach Wizards

Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Music

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars: Outlaws

Narrative

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Still Wakes The Deep

New Intellectual Property

Animal Well

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes The Deep

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Performer In A Leading Role

Alec Newman, Still Wakes The Deep

Humberly González, Star Wars: Outlaws

Isabella Inchbald, Indika

Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Y’Ian Noel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Performer In A Supporting Role

Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Aldís Amah Hamilton, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Jon Blyth, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Karen Dunbar, Still Wakes The Deep

Matt Berry, Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Michael Abubakar, Still Wakes The Deep

Technical Achievement

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tiny Glade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The awards and nominations are voted for by Bafta members from around the world, with leading games industry professionals among them.