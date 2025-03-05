Here are all of the nominations from the 2025 Bafta Games Awards
The nominees for the 2025 Bafta Games Awards are out, with Hellblade 2 leading the pack.
The most nominated title is action-adventure game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which received 11 nods, with eight nominations each going to 3D platformer Astro Bot and oil rig horror Still Wakes the Deep.
Made by developer The Chinese Room, the North Sea-set title has been nominated for prizes including British Game and Narrative. In addition, Scottish actors Karen Dunbar and Michael Abubakar have each been nominated for Performer In A Supporting Role with the game’s lead Alec Newman up for Performer In A Leading Role.
Other games nominated during the 2025 Bafta Games Awards include A Highland Song, Balatro, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Thank Goodness You’re Here!. In addition, Wilbert Roget II has been nominated in the Music category twice for his work on Helldivers 2 and Star Wars: Outlaws, respectively.
The prestigious awards recognise the best talent in the games industry, with the ceremony to take place in London on Tuesday, April 8.
Without further ado, here are all of the 2025 Bafta Games Awards nominees.
Animation
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Artistic Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes The Deep
Audio Achievement
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Still Wakes The Deep
Best Game
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
British Game
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Debut Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Evolving Game
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea Of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest 3
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- The Plucky Squire
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales Of Kenzera: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
Game Design
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Tactical Breach Wizards
Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Music
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Star Wars: Outlaws
Narrative
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Still Wakes The Deep
New Intellectual Property
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Performer In A Leading Role
- Alec Newman, Still Wakes The Deep
- Humberly González, Star Wars: Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald, Indika
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Y’Ian Noel, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Performer In A Supporting Role
- Abbi Greenland and Helen Goalen, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Aldís Amah Hamilton, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Jon Blyth, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Karen Dunbar, Still Wakes The Deep
- Matt Berry, Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Michael Abubakar, Still Wakes The Deep
Technical Achievement
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
The awards and nominations are voted for by Bafta members from around the world, with leading games industry professionals among them.
The 2025 Bafta Games Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 8 with the ceremony livestreamed around the world from 7pm on YouTube and Twitch.
