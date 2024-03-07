Bafta Games Awards 2024: Full list of nominees announced
The nominees for the 2024 Bafta Games Awards have been revealed, with Baldur's Gate 3 and Spider-Man 2 leading the way.
The finalists were announced during a livestream on Thursday, March 7, and the full list of nominees includes titles such as Viewfinder, which was made by Scotland-based Sad Owl Studios, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Spanning 17 categories, prizes include best game, best British game, and best narrative, as well as those which recognise performances and technical ability. Specialty juries will select the winners for the majority categories, with the exception of the Best Game and Best British Game awards which will be decided by a panel of more than 1,000 Bafta members and the EE Players’ Choice Award which is voted for by the public.
Here are all of the Bafta Games Awards 2024 nominees.
Best Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best British Game
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- DREDGE
- Final Fantasy 16
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Game Design
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
Best Animation
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Artistic Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
Audio Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Sam Lake, Alan Wake 2
- Andrew Wincott, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debra Wilson, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson, Final Fantasy 16
- Tracy Wiles, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Tony Todd, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Leading Role
- Amelia Tyler, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Samantha Beart, Baldur’s Gate 3
- Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Debut Game
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Best Evolving Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14: Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Best Family Game
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
Best New Intellectual Property
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- DREDGE
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
EE Players’ Choice Award
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- Lethal Company
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
