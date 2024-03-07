Bafta Games Awards 2024: Full list of nominees announced

The finalists were announced during a livestream on Thursday, March 7, and the full list of nominees includes titles such as Viewfinder, which was made by Scotland-based Sad Owl Studios, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Spanning 17 categories, prizes include best game, best British game, and best narrative, as well as those which recognise performances and technical ability. Specialty juries will select the winners for the majority categories, with the exception of the Best Game and Best British Game awards which will be decided by a panel of more than 1,000 Bafta members and the EE Players’ Choice Award which is voted for by the public.