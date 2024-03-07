Bafta Games Awards 2024: Full list of nominees announced

Scottish game Viewfinder has been nominated in multiple categories at the 2024 Bafta Games Awards with titles such as Baldur's Gate, Spider-Man and Alan Wake leading the pack.
Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 7th Mar 2024, 14:39 GMT
 Comment
The nominations for the 2024 Bafta Games Awards have been announced. The nominations for the 2024 Bafta Games Awards have been announced.
The nominees for the 2024 Bafta Games Awards have been revealed, with Baldur's Gate 3 and Spider-Man 2 leading the way.

The finalists were announced during a livestream on Thursday, March 7, and the full list of nominees includes titles such as Viewfinder, which was made by Scotland-based Sad Owl Studios, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Developed by Sad Owl Studios, Viewfinder has been nominated in the Bafta Games Awards. Image: Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful
Spanning 17 categories, prizes include best game, best British game, and best narrative, as well as those which recognise performances and technical ability. Specialty juries will select the winners for the majority categories, with the exception of the Best Game and Best British Game awards which will be decided by a panel of more than 1,000 Bafta members and the EE Players’ Choice Award which is voted for by the public.

Here are all of the Bafta Games Awards 2024 nominees.

Best Game

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder

Best British Game

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Best Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • DREDGE
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Technical Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

Game Design

  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • DREDGE
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder
Hogwarts Legacy has been nominated. (Image: Warner Bros. Games)
Hogwarts Legacy has been nominated. (Image: Warner Bros. Games)

Best Animation

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder

Artistic Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • COCOON
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi RUSH

Audio Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Music

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Sam Lake, Alan Wake 2
  • Andrew Wincott, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Debra Wilson, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ralph Ineson, Final Fantasy 16
  • Tracy Wiles, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Tony Todd, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Amelia Tyler, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Samantha Beart, Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Debut Game

  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • DREDGE
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Best Evolving Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14: Online
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man’s Sky

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Best Family Game

  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder

Best Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder

Best New Intellectual Property

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • DREDGE
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder

EE Players’ Choice Award

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
