Billy Connolly speaks about Elton John’s inspiration as he releases new artwork

Four new limited edition works released, recalling some of the fondest memories from his life

Comedian Sir Billy Connolly has spoken about being inspired by touring with Sir Elton John in the 1970s as he releases new artwork.

The 82-year-old has released four new limited edition works under his Born On A Rainy Day series, via Castle Fine Art, recalling some of the fondest memories from his life.

One of the pieces, named Saturday Night, shows a piano player in action, with Sir Billy saying the character in his piece “does that leg thing which is pure Elton”.

Sir Billy Connolly with his artwork, Saturday Night | Castle Fine Art/PA Wire

Speaking about opening for the Rocket Man singer in 1976, he added: “It was that point of the show where he backheeled the stool and it tumbled off the stage. The roadies all dived so that it didn’t break.

“I saw Elton lately and he was better than I’ve ever seen him. He’s an amazing performer.”

Sir Billy, who began drawing in 2007 and has built a name for himself as an artist since his retirement from comedy in 2018, has also released Sausage Tree, which reflects on his childhood, Sunburned, which depicts a sunburned Scottish man, and Fly Away Peter, which shows a multicoloured figure surrounded by birds.

The Glasgow-born star added: “It’s taken me years to call my art beautiful, I would never dream of saying it before for the chance that somebody would say, ‘it’s crap, you’re no good’, but I’m quite good.

“I can make people smile and feel happy. It’s great.”

Sir Billy Connolly's new artwork set, Born on a Rainy Day | Castle Fine Art/PA Wire

Earlier this month, Sir Billy warned fans about scammers impersonating him online, telling them he and his wife, Pamela Stephenson, had been impersonated using artificial intelligence.

He said scammers had been “impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging”, adding there “could well be criminal intent”.

Sir Billy has continued to record TV programmes since his retirement, with his most recent projects including shows such as 2018’s Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland, Billy Connolly’s Great American Trail in 2019, and Billy Connolly Does…, which began airing in 2022.