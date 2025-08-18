Comedian Sir Billy Connolly has issued a statement about online scamming using his voice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran comedian Sir Billy Connolly has warned fans about scammers impersonating him online.

The 82-year-old Scottish actor and TV presenter said his wife Pamela Stephenson had also been impersonated and reminded members of the public the sound of his voice can be recreated with artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Billy Connolly joked that he was happy to receive the prestigious Bafta fellowship “now my career is out the window” in a pre-recorded message at the academy’s TV awards.

In a message on his website, he said: “Dear friends, I have learned that, unfortunately, online scam artists are targeting my fans and supporters. They are impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging.

“They create multiple deceptive social media and email accounts, and there could well be criminal intent. For the protection of all my fans and supporters, please be aware of the following:

“My official Facebook page – Billy Connolly – is my ONLY social media account. I do not have an Instagram, X, Snapchat, Telegram or any other social media account. My only website is https://billyconnolly.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I NEVER interact directly with fans or supporters, and would never suggest they direct message me, meet me, send me money or purchase goods directly. I do not sell memberships, fan cards, meetings. I will never suggest meeting personally or ask for personal information.

“If you are asked for any of the above, it is a scam. My likeness and the sound of my voice can be created by AI … so beware!

“My wife Pamela is also being impersonated, but please be aware that neither she nor any of my children have public social media accounts or pages. Please be safe everyone! Love and cuddles, Billy.”

Billy Connolly | BBC

Criminals can use voice cloning technology to replicate a person’s voice from just a few seconds of audio, which can be easily captured from a video someone has uploaded online or to social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deepfake images of celebrities are often used in scams and fake adverts featuring public figures were the most reported scam adverts reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in 2024.

Sir Billy, who was knighted in 2017 for services to entertainment and charity, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live stand-up performances five years later, but has continued to record programmes and make TV appearances.