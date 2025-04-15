Scots struggle to switch off with 78% experiencing holiday stress

* More than three-quarters of Scottish holidaymakers stressed during breaks abroad * Scots lead UK in family holiday-taking, with 37% dedicating annual leave to family getaways * Four in ten Scots (41%) see holidays as an important escape from domestic to-do lists * Digital detox proves challenging - with 39% unable to stay off social media while away

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish holidaymakers are struggling to escape the pressures of everyday life, with more than three-quarters (78%) experiencing stress during trips abroad, according to new research from InsureandGo.

The nationwide study reveals that while Scots are the most family-focused holidaymakers in Britain – with 37% consistently using their annual leave for family trips – they find it particularly difficult to leave their worries at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four in ten Scottish adults (41%) view holidays primarily as an escape from never-ending domestic responsibilities, while a third (33%) see trips abroad as respite from depressing news at home. However, the research suggests that many Scots are so accustomed to high-pressure living that unwinding remains elusive even in holiday settings.

Garry Nelson, InsureandGo

Airport chaos tops stress list

Pre-flight tensions rank as the most common holiday flashpoints, with nearly a third of Scottish travellers (32%) citing flight delays as their top stress trigger. Almost a quarter (23%) report arguments over destination choices before booking, while packing disputes affect one in five (19%).

Once at their destination, poor service from staff causes friction for nearly a quarter of Scots (24%), while resort prices create tension for more than one in five (22%). Restaurant selection (18%) and misplaced travel documents (16%) also feature prominently among holiday headaches.

Digital dependency hampering relaxation

The InsureandGo research highlights Scotland's complex relationship with technology while travelling. Despite 15% reporting stress caused by companions being constantly on their phones, nearly four in ten Scots (39%) admit they struggle to stay off social media during holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work-life boundaries are particularly blurred, with 15% of Scottish travellers stressed about business matters while away, and 13% regularly checking work emails regardless of location.

Solo travel preference emerges

The study also reveals that Scots are the UK's most likely solo travellers, with 11% preferring to holiday alone – perhaps influenced by their holiday companion frustrations. Equal numbers (13%) cite their children and partners as top sources of holiday irritation, though other tourists cause the most annoyance for 14% of Scottish holidaymakers.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo, commented: "Our research highlights a particular challenge for Scottish holidaymakers who, despite prioritising family time abroad, find the mental transition from work to relaxation increasingly difficult. The digital age makes being truly present a real challenge, with work concerns and social media habits following people to even the most idyllic destinations.