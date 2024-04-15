Yellowcard announce UK and Europe tour - here's how to get tickets for band's Glasgow show
Pop punk band Yellowcard have announced a UK and Europe tour to mark 20 years since the release of their album Ocean Avenue.
The American rockers will play five shows in the UK, including Glasgow, before heading to the Netherlands to kick off the Europe leg of their tour.
It’s as they celebrate 20 years since the release of their fourth album, Ocean Avenue, in 2003. The group will be joined on tour by Story Of The Year and This Wild Life.
Here is everything you need to know about tickets for Yellowcard’s Glasgow show at the O2 Academy.
Yellowcard UK tour dates
Yellowcard will kick off their tour in Glasgow on November 12, at the O2 Academy before heading around the rest of the UK.
Here are all of the UK tour dates.
- Tuesday, November 12 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
- Wednesday, November 13 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- Thursday, November 14 - Birmingham, O2 Academy
- Saturday, November 16 - Cardiff, University Great Hall
- Sunday, November 17 - London, O2 Academy Brixton
When do Yellowcard tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Yellowcard’s UK tour go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 19. They can be purchased via Live Nation or Ticketmaster.
is there Yellowcard pre-sale tickets available?
Yes, there is pre-sale available for Yellowcard’s UK tour - including the band’s Glasgow tour date.
O2 Priority customers will be able to purchase pre-sale Yellowcard tickets from 10am on Wednesday, April 17.
Meanwhile, fans can register with Live Nation pre-sale to receive pre-sale access from 10am on Thursday, April 18.
Who will support Yellowcard on their UK tour?
Yellowcard will be supported on their UK and Europe tour by rock band Story Of The Year as well as acoustic duo, This Wild Life.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.