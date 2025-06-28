Who's playing Glastonbury today? Full Saturday listings for main stages and BBC television schedule - watch at home
More than 210,000 music fans have descended upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.
Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.
But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.
Here’s what’s happening today.
Who’s playing Glastonbury today, Saturday, June 28?
Here’s who’s playing the five main stages today:
Pyramid Stage
- Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45
- Raye: 20:00 - 21:00
- Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00
- John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30
- The Script: 15:00 - 16:00
- Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30
- Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00
Other Stage
- Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45
- Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30
- Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45
- Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00
- Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30
- Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00
- Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30
- Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15
West Holts Stage
- Doechii: 22:45 - 23:30
- Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30
- Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00
- Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30
- Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00
- Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30
- Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00
- Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30
Woodsies
- Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45
- Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00
- Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30
- TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00
- Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30
- Jade: 15:15 - 16:00
- Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45
- Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30
- The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15
The Park Stage
- Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15
- Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15
- TBA: 19:30 - 22:30
- Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00
- Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30
- Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15
- Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00
- Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30
- Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10
What’s the television schedule for Saturday at Glastonbury?
The BBC will be streaming live footage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - on the iPlayer allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.
Meanwhile, this is what’s being broadcast where:
Coverage starts on BBC Two from 5pm featuring:
- JADE
- Brandi Carlile
- Weezer
- Madalitso Band
- Good Neighbours
BBC Four kicks off it’s coverage of night two from 7pm featuring:
- John Fogerty
It’s also a 7pm start on BBC Two with:
- Gary Numan
- Ezra Collective
- Patchwork
Back on BBC Four for 9pm with:
- Amyl & The Sniffers
- Beth Gibbons
And BBC One will be hosting action from 9pm too, with:
- Raye
- Charli xcx
Comments
