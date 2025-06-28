It's day two at Glastonbury. | Getty Images

It’s day two at the world’s most famous festival.

More than 210,000 music fans have descended upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.

Here’s what’s happening today.

Who’s playing Glastonbury today, Saturday, June 28?

Here’s who’s playing the five main stages today:

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

Other Stage

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 22:45 - 23:30

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

What’s the television schedule for Saturday at Glastonbury?

The BBC will be streaming live footage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - on the iPlayer allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.

Meanwhile, this is what’s being broadcast where:

Coverage starts on BBC Two from 5pm featuring:

JADE

Brandi Carlile

Weezer

Madalitso Band

Good Neighbours

BBC Four kicks off it’s coverage of night two from 7pm featuring:

John Fogerty

It’s also a 7pm start on BBC Two with:

Gary Numan

Ezra Collective

Patchwork

Back on BBC Four for 9pm with:

Amyl & The Sniffers

Beth Gibbons

And BBC One will be hosting action from 9pm too, with: