Who's playing Glastonbury today? Full Friday listings for main stages and BBC television schedule - watch at home
More than 210,000 music fans have descended upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.
Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.
But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.
Here’s what’s happening today.
Who’s playing Glastonbury today, Friday, June 27?
Here’s who’s playing the five main stages today:
Pyramid Stage
- The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45
- Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25
- Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15
- TBA: 16:55 - 17:30
- Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00
- CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30
- Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00
Other Stage
- Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45
- Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30
- Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45
- Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15
- Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45
- Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15
- Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45
- Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30
West Holts Stage
- Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45
- Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30
- Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00
- En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30
- Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00
- Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25
- Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00
- Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30
Woodsies
- Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45
- Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00
- Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30
- Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00
- Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30
- Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00
- Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45
- Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30
- TBA: 11:30 - 12:15
The Park Stage
- Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15
- Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15
- Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30
- Osees: 18:00 - 19:00
- English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30
- Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00
- Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45
- John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30
- Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10
What’s the television schedule for Glastonbury
The BBC will be streaming live footage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - on the iPlayer allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.
Meanwhile, this is what’s being broadcast where:
7pm: BBC Four starts its festival coverage, featuring:
- English Teacher
- Wet Leg
8pm: Coverage starts on BBC Two and iPlayer, featuring:
- Alanis Morissette
- En Vogue
- Supergrass
- Blossoms
- Franz Ferdinand
- Wunderhorse
- Biffy Clyro
- Busta Rhymes
- Self Esteem
BBC One will then broadcast the first headline set of the weekend from 10.30pm:
- The 1975
Then it’s back to BBC Four for:
- Loyle Carner
