Glastonbury is now underway. | Getty Images

It’s day one at the world’s most famous festival.

More than 210,000 music fans have descended upon Worthy Farm, in Somerset, for this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

First held in 1970 as the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival - when just 1,500 people attended - the feast of music has grown to become a major event in the British cultural calendar, with most of the biggest names in music having played it at least once.

Tickets went on sale last November before a single act had been announced and sold out instantly.

But don’t worry if you’re not able to make it there in person - there will be a huge amount of coverage to catch on television.

Here’s what’s happening today.

Who’s playing Glastonbury today, Friday, June 27?

Here’s who’s playing the five main stages today:

Pyramid Stage

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

Other Stage

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

The Park Stage

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

What’s the television schedule for Glastonbury

The BBC will be streaming live footage of the five main stages - Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park - on the iPlayer allowing viewers to make their own list of must-see acts and plot their way through the weekend.

Meanwhile, this is what’s being broadcast where:

7pm: BBC Four starts its festival coverage, featuring:

English Teacher

Wet Leg

8pm: Coverage starts on BBC Two and iPlayer, featuring:

Alanis Morissette

En Vogue

Supergrass

Blossoms

Franz Ferdinand

Wunderhorse

Biffy Clyro

Busta Rhymes

Self Esteem

BBC One will then broadcast the first headline set of the weekend from 10.30pm:

The 1975

Then it’s back to BBC Four for:

Loyle Carner

